The post ShapeShift pays $750K fine over more than 17,000 possible sanctions violations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Erik Voorhees’ defunct crypto exchange ShapeShift has been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine to settle its case with the US Treasury after it processed $12.6 million in potentially sanction-violating crypto transactions. The order, published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) yesterday, stems from 17,183 possible sanctions violations involving the firm’s offering of digital asset transactions to users in Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria between 2016 and 2018.  ShapeShift usage from Iranian users alone made up 16,839 of these possible sanction violations.  The exchange had no sanctions compliance program in place to check users for any possible violations, which OFAC claims showed “a minimal degree of caution or care for its sanctions compliance obligations.”  Read more: EU sanctions to Russia include crypto platforms for the first time Additionally, OFAC determined that ShapeShift likely knew it was dealing with sanctioned jurisdictions thanks to the IP address data it was collecting.  It only introduced such a program after OFAC issued it a court subpoena. It then began to screen for individuals from OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List or any sanctioned jurisdictions.  As such, OFAC determined that “ShapeShift did not voluntarily self-disclose the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case.” Fine reflects ShapeShift’s lack of operations The settlement was reduced from a potential base civil monetary penalty of $39.5 million to $750,000.  This is because ShapeShift responded to OFAC’s investigations in good faith and implemented the relevant sanctions compliance protocols.  The fact that ShapeShift was a relatively small firm at the time and is now defunct was also considered. Therefore, OFAC said ShapeShift isn’t likely to be offering crypto transactions any time soon and remains in “a highly constrained financial condition.” The volume of crypto representing the possible sanctions violations was also minimal compared… The post ShapeShift pays $750K fine over more than 17,000 possible sanctions violations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Erik Voorhees’ defunct crypto exchange ShapeShift has been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine to settle its case with the US Treasury after it processed $12.6 million in potentially sanction-violating crypto transactions. The order, published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) yesterday, stems from 17,183 possible sanctions violations involving the firm’s offering of digital asset transactions to users in Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria between 2016 and 2018.  ShapeShift usage from Iranian users alone made up 16,839 of these possible sanction violations.  The exchange had no sanctions compliance program in place to check users for any possible violations, which OFAC claims showed “a minimal degree of caution or care for its sanctions compliance obligations.”  Read more: EU sanctions to Russia include crypto platforms for the first time Additionally, OFAC determined that ShapeShift likely knew it was dealing with sanctioned jurisdictions thanks to the IP address data it was collecting.  It only introduced such a program after OFAC issued it a court subpoena. It then began to screen for individuals from OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List or any sanctioned jurisdictions.  As such, OFAC determined that “ShapeShift did not voluntarily self-disclose the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case.” Fine reflects ShapeShift’s lack of operations The settlement was reduced from a potential base civil monetary penalty of $39.5 million to $750,000.  This is because ShapeShift responded to OFAC’s investigations in good faith and implemented the relevant sanctions compliance protocols.  The fact that ShapeShift was a relatively small firm at the time and is now defunct was also considered. Therefore, OFAC said ShapeShift isn’t likely to be offering crypto transactions any time soon and remains in “a highly constrained financial condition.” The volume of crypto representing the possible sanctions violations was also minimal compared…

ShapeShift pays $750K fine over more than 17,000 possible sanctions violations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:20
Threshold
T$0.01567+2.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547-2.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-3.01%
Story
IP$12.145-13.60%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.3056+10.36%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014399+4.97%

Erik Voorhees’ defunct crypto exchange ShapeShift has been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine to settle its case with the US Treasury after it processed $12.6 million in potentially sanction-violating crypto transactions.

The order, published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) yesterday, stems from 17,183 possible sanctions violations involving the firm’s offering of digital asset transactions to users in Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria between 2016 and 2018. 

ShapeShift usage from Iranian users alone made up 16,839 of these possible sanction violations. 

The exchange had no sanctions compliance program in place to check users for any possible violations, which OFAC claims showed “a minimal degree of caution or care for its sanctions compliance obligations.” 

Read more: EU sanctions to Russia include crypto platforms for the first time

Additionally, OFAC determined that ShapeShift likely knew it was dealing with sanctioned jurisdictions thanks to the IP address data it was collecting. 

It only introduced such a program after OFAC issued it a court subpoena. It then began to screen for individuals from OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List or any sanctioned jurisdictions. 

As such, OFAC determined that “ShapeShift did not voluntarily self-disclose the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case.”

Fine reflects ShapeShift’s lack of operations

The settlement was reduced from a potential base civil monetary penalty of $39.5 million to $750,000

This is because ShapeShift responded to OFAC’s investigations in good faith and implemented the relevant sanctions compliance protocols. 

The fact that ShapeShift was a relatively small firm at the time and is now defunct was also considered. Therefore, OFAC said ShapeShift isn’t likely to be offering crypto transactions any time soon and remains in “a highly constrained financial condition.”

The volume of crypto representing the possible sanctions violations was also minimal compared to its wider operations, and OFAC took into account ShapeShift’s lack of penalties five years before the earliest questionable crypto transactions.  

Read more: Nobitex hackers threaten to ‘destroy’ pro-Iran institutions

Last year, the exchange was ordered to pay a $275,000 fine to settle an illegal securities case with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and was issued a cease-and-desist order. 

It found the exchange was using its own crypto assets to trade against its own users, and that it misleadingly branded itself as a simple “vending machine” instead of a sophisticated counterparty.  

ShapeShift shut down its corporate operations in 2021 and converted itself into a decentralized autonomous organization governed by holders of its FOX token. 

ShapeShift’s CEO Erik Voorhees is now pivoting to the AI industry and has launched his own AI platform, which he says will rival Sam Altman’s ChatGPT and Dario Amodei’s Claude.  

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/shapeshift-pays-750k-fine-over-more-than-17000-possible-sanctions-violations/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+1.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-4.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30