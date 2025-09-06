SharpLink Confirms No Need for Shareholder Approval in Ethereum Plan

TLDR

SharpLink has confirmed its full compliance with Nasdaq regulations amid growing scrutiny of digital asset treasury firms.

The company clarified that it does not need shareholder approval for its Ethereum acquisition strategy.

SharpLink emphasized its transparent approach and adherence to industry best practices in all transactions.

The firm reassured shareholders that its capital-raising strategy remains designed to be accretive.

BitMine also addressed Nasdaq’s oversight, stating that its activities align with existing guidance and require no further approval.

SharpLink has reaffirmed its compliance with Nasdaq regulations, dismissing recent concerns about shareholder approval for digital asset treasury companies. The company emphasized its transparency and strict adherence to Nasdaq’s standards as it continues to expand its Ethereum holdings. Despite growing scrutiny over digital asset treasury (DAT) firms, SharpLink clarified that it does not require additional shareholder approval to execute its Ethereum acquisition plans.

No Shareholder Approval Needed for SharpLink’s Ethereum Purchases

SharpLink addressed speculation about its need for shareholder approval, confirming that its Ethereum purchase strategy remains unchanged. The company explained that its at-the-market (ATM) program for Ethereum purchases does not trigger new approval requirements.

This reassurance comes as Nasdaq increases its oversight over DAT companies, requiring shareholder approval for firms issuing new shares to purchase crypto. SharpLink emphasized that its capital-raising strategy is designed to be accretive for shareholders, assuring them that its operations comply with all relevant regulations.

BitMine Responds to Nasdaq Oversight, Reaffirming Its Position

In a separate statement, BitMine addressed similar Nasdaq concerns. The company, which is the largest public Ethereum holder, clarified that it is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and does not need shareholder approval for its operations. BitMine also confirmed that its existing shelf registration allows it to issue shares without the need for additional approval.

BitMine’s response highlighted the Nasdaq rule that only applies when companies exceed 20% in an offering. The firm reaffirmed that its current activities are in line with existing guidance and do not require further approvals. SharpLink, which holds 837,230 ETH, continues to focus on its aggressive strategy for acquiring Ethereum and remains compliant with all Nasdaq regulations.

