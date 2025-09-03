SharpLink Expands Ethereum Treasury to 837,230 ETH

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 11:27
Moonveil
MORE$0.0991+2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017956+6.41%
Ondo
ONDO$0.95668+5.44%
MAY
MAY$0.04263+0.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1222+62.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.31-1.02%

SharpLink Gaming (SBET) disclosed that it purchased more than $176 million in ETH during the final week of August. The acquisition raised its total stash to 837,230 ETH, valued at nearly $3.6 billion as of August 31.

While its ETH strategy draws attention, the company’s stock performance has offered little excitement for investors, particularly as September began with a waning risk appetite for equities and other volatile assets.

SharpLink, the Minnesota-based firm, bought 39,008 ETH between August 25 and August 31 at an average price of $4,531. The purchases were partly funded by $46.6 million raised through its at-the-market (ATM) equity program.

Sponsored

Sponsored

SharpLink reported its ETH concentration ratio—measuring digital assets relative to cash—jumped to 3.94, nearly doubling since early June. At this level, the company holds close to four dollars of ether for every dollar of cash on hand, assuming full deployment of its remaining $71.6 million liquidity.

Cumulative staking rewards have reached 2,318 ETH since the firm launched its Ethereum-denominated treasury strategy on June 2.

Weekly ETH and Capital Summary / Source: SharpLink

SharpLink’s transformation into an Ethereum treasury vehicle accelerated in May after a $425 million private investment round led by Consensys, Galaxy Digital, ParaFi Capital, Ondo, and Pantera Capital. That same month, Consensys founder Joseph Lubin was appointed Chairman, solidifying the company’s pivot away from its prior focus on gambling marketing technology.

Stocks Swing as Ether Treasuries Balloon

Despite its aggressive buying, SharpLink’s stock has been volatile. SBET traded at $16.98 on Tuesday, down nearly 5% on the day, though the shares have risen more than 400% since mid-May, when they traded below $3.

SBET stock performance YTD / Source: Google Finance

On the same day, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which is also pursuing an Ethereum-based treasury strategy, said it holds about 1.87 million ETH — the world’s largest corporate Ether treasury — and traded at $42.49, down 2.59% from the previous day.

Meanwhile, Ethereum traded at $4,343, up 0.3% from 24 hours earlier, down about 11.4% since topping $4,900 on August 24.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/sharplink-expands-ethereum-treasury-to-837230-eth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1222+62.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Share
Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets. In simple …
Solana
SOL$210.28+3.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04114-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8361+1.12%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/03 11:29
Share
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006243+2.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability