SharpLink Gaming Launches $15M Share Buyback as Stock Trades Below NAV

Key Notes

Company executed initial $15 million repurchase of 939,000 shares while maintaining zero debt against $3.6 billion ETH treasury.

Stock gained 3.6% in pre-market trading but remains 60% below July peaks despite increased trading volume activity.

Management prioritizes buybacks over equity issuance while nearly all Ethereum holdings generate staking revenue for operations.

SharpLink Gaming Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) announced on Tuesday that it has begun executing its $1.5 billion share buyback program by repurchasing approximately 939,000 shares at an average price of $15.98 per share, totaling $15 million in value.

The Ethereum



ETH

$4 302







24h volatility:

0.2%





Market cap:

$519.77 B







Vol. 24h:

$28.90 B





treasury company, which holds $3.6 billion in ETH with zero debt, stated that it views its stock as undervalued relative to its net asset value. Co-CEO Joseph Chalom emphasized that with the company trading below its Net Asset Value (NAV), share repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders rather than issuing new equity.







Stock Gains 3.6% in Pre-Market Despite Trading 60% Below July Highs

SBET shares responded positively to the buyback announcement, gaining 3.6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. As of September 9, the stock was close to $16.53, representing a 5.68% increase from the previous session. However, the shares remain significantly below their July highs, trading approximately 60% below peak levels reached earlier this year, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Trading volume data shows the stock has experienced heightened activity, with approximately 20.4 million shares changing hands on September 8. The current market capitalization stands at $3.209 billion, which trades at a discount to the company’s underlying ETH treasury value.

SharpLink Becomes Second-Largest Corporate Ethereum Holder Through Staking Strategy

Nearly 100% of SharpLink’s $3.6 billion ETH holdings are currently in staking, generating ongoing revenue for the company. The firm holds approximately 837,230 ETH tokens, making it the second-largest corporate Ethereum holder behind Bitmine Technologies.

The Minneapolis-based company confirmed that it has not utilized its At-the-Market equity facility while trading below NAV, as such issuances would be dilutive on a per-share basis. Instead, management is focusing on disciplined capital allocation through share buybacks when the stock trades at attractive valuations.

SharpLink plans to continue repurchasing shares based on market conditions using cash on hand, proceeds from staking operations, or alternative financing methods. The buyback program, announced at the end of August, provides flexibility for the company to act when shares trade below the value of underlying ETH assets.

The company’s strategy reflects broader market dynamics affecting Ethereum treasury firms, where stock prices have fallen below net asset values due to reduced investor appetite for digital asset exposure through publicly traded vehicles at the moment.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.







José Rafael Peña Gholam is a cryptocurrency journalist and editor with 9 years of experience in the industry. He wrote at top outlets like CriptoNoticias, BeInCrypto, and CoinDesk. Specializing in Bitcoin, blockchain, and Web3, he creates news, analysis, and educational content for global audiences in both Spanish and English. José Rafael Peña Gholam on LinkedIn



