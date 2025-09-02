SharpLink Increases Ethereum Holdings to 837,230 ETH

SharpLink acquired 39,008 ETH at an average price of about $4,531, boosting its total holdings to 837,230 ETH valued around $3.6 billion. Since June 2, the company has earned 2,318 ETH from staking rewards. As of August 31, 2025, SharpLink still had over $71.6 million in cash reserves waiting to be deployed. This signals SharpLink’s confident and strategic approach to growing its Ethereum portfolio and staking income.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.