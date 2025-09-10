SharpLink kicks off $1.5B buyback program with repurchase of 1M SBET shares

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:37
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012+40.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054+1.10%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0014927-17.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016005-13.97%

SharpLink Gaming has commenced its $1.5B share buyback program meant to drive long-term stockholder value. The initiative includes repurchasing about 1 million shares of SBET.

The company said the initiative came as its stock is currently undervalued in the market. SharpLink also believes that buying its stock at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of less than 1 will be accretive and compound its long-term stockholder value.

SharpLink stakes its entire ETH holdings to earn revenue

At the time of publication, the online gaming company holds approximately $3.6 billion of ETH with no current outstanding debt. SharpLink also revealed that 100% of the ETH in its balance sheet is staked, which is generating revenue for the company.

SharpLink Gaming’s stock price is currently exchanging hands at around $15.90, a 1.40% rise in the last 24 hours. The company has also seen a 29% decline in its share price in the past month, but it’s up more than 250% in the last 6 months.

The tech company revealed that stock repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders despite the stock trading below its NAV. SharpLink also plans to demonstrate its commitment to stockholders by repurchasing roughly 939,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.98. 

The firm also expects to continue its repurchase program based on market conditions. The initiative will include cash on hand, cash available from operating activities like staking, or alternative forms of financing.

Chalom believes the firm’s zero debt, $3.6 million ETH on its balance sheet, and a strong income-generating ETH treasury give it a strong advantage. He maintained that the market is currently undervaluing its business. 

SharpLink also acknowledged that it has not used its At-the-Market (ATM) facility while trading below NAV. The company said it would use the ATM facility in an accretive manner for its stockholders if market conditions change.

Chalom mentioned in August that the firm’s stock would be dilutive on an ETH per share basis to issue new equity through capital raising efforts if it trades below the NAV of its digital asset holdings. He said the initiative would lead to a repurchase of the company’s common stock.

The official revealed Tuesday that instead of issuing equity while trading below NAV, the firm is more focused on disciplined capital allocation, such as share repurchases to increase stockholder value. He also acknowledged that SharpLink Gaming will continue to focus on the long-term Ethereum opportunity, which is reflected in its buyback strategy.

SharpLink goes all-in on Ethereum

On-chain data shows that SharpLink currently has around 837,230 ETH in its holdings worth over $3.6 billion. The increase came after the firm purchased 39,008 ETH last month at an average price of $4,531 per ETH.

As the company’s ETH holdings consistently earn staking rewards, its total staking rewards hiked to 2,318 ETH as of August 31, 2025. In the week ending August 31, the firm also raised $46.6 million in net proceeds through its ATM facility. 

The firm also plans to occasionally repurchase its shares via open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. SharpLink also said it could halt the program at any time since it is not obligated to buy back any specific amount of shares.

BitMine Immersion Technologies currently leads ETH treasury companies with 2,069,443 ETH in its holdings. The firm’s chair, Tom Lee, said that Wall Street’s move onto the blockchain has created a supercycle for the digital asset.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sharplink-sbet-buyback-program/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009922-1.81%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004707-1.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001023-0.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04842+12.57%
BULLS
BULLS$534.58+0.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-1.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-8.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst