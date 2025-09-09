SharpLink Launches $1.5B Share Buyback

SharpLink has begun executing its authorized $1.5 billion stock repurchase plan, buying back about 1 million SBET shares to boost shareholder value and signal confidence in its strategy. The company views its stock as undervalued and expects repurchases to be accretive while it maintains a strong ETH‑focused balance sheet. Future buybacks will depend on market conditions and available cash, with management emphasizing disciplined capital allocation to support long‑term growth and investor returns.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.