SharpLink purchases $667M in Ether at near record prices

SharpLink bought $667 million in Ether at near-record highs, lifting its holdings to $3.2 billion as institutional ETH accumulation accelerates.

Sports betting platform SharpLink Gaming snapped up Ether last week as the cryptocurrency surged to near all-time highs.

SharpLink added 143,593 Ether (ETH) as ETH prices climbed above $4,700, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

SharpLink’s latest ETH purchases came at near-record prices, paying an average price of $4,648 per ETH, totaling $667.4 million.

