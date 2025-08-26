Sharps Technology Aims to Establish Largest Solana Treasury with $400M+ PIPE

Sharps Technology said Monday it has priced a private placement in excess of $400 million as part of a dramatic strategic pivot: the company plans to use the proceeds to build a digital-asset treasury whose principal holding will be SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain.

The offering, a PIPE (private investment in public equity), is priced at $6.50 per unit and includes stapled warrants exercisable at $9.75 for three years. The company said the transaction is expected to close on or about August 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Solana defines the standard for digital infrastructure, providing a high-throughput, low-cost, real-time settlement layer for everything from blue-chip equities to bonds to private assets,” said Alice Zhang, the Company’s newly appointed Chief Investment Officer and Board member.

He further added, “Global adoption of Solana’s ecosystem is accelerating as it continues to receive institutional support for its vision of a single global market for every tradeable asset, making now the right time to establish a digital asset treasury strategy with SOL. We will have a team with deep ties to the Solana ecosystem and proven founder-level experience in scaling institutional digital asset platforms, which we believe will set the Company up for success.”

The advisory slate and asset manager relationships Sharps named read like a who’s-who of the Solana and digital-asset world. James Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Jambo and a frequent speaker at Solana Breakpoint, Davos and other industry events, will serve as a strategic advisor and consultant.

Sharps Technology Moves Into Crypto

Sharps said it will work with asset managers that include Monarq Asset Management, ParaFi and Pantera to build and grow the SOL treasury. In its release, the company highlighted staking yields on Solana of roughly 7% and pointed to on-chain metrics it described as best-in-class.

Under the terms Sharps disclosed, investors who fund their purchases with locked and/or unlocked SOL will receive pre-funded warrants and stapled warrants; those warrants will become exercisable immediately following stockholder approval.

The stapled warrants carry a three-year window and an exercise price equal to 150% of the $6.50 per-unit price (i.e., $9.75). Sharps said it will primarily use the net proceeds to buy SOL on the open market and to set up its SOL treasury operations, with residual amounts available for working capital and other corporate purposes.

A non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with the Solana Foundation was also disclosed: the foundation has committed, subject to conditions, to sell $50 million of SOL at a 15% discount to a 30-day time-weighted average price, an arrangement Sharps said would be funded from proceeds of a public offering by the company. That LOI is non-binding and conditioned on various factors, the company noted.

The announcement marks a sharp change from Sharps Technology’s core business. The company is known as a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging business, producing safety syringes and prefillable syringe technologies.

Sharps’ board and management are presenting the plan as a capital-markets strategy: raise durable capital through equity and warrant financings, then accumulate a digital-asset treasury that produces on-chain yield. The company said this will provide shareholders exposure to what it calls “internet capital markets” via Solana.

What does it mean for shareholders and the market? Analysts and market participants will be watching several near-term items closely: whether the PIPE closes on schedule around August 28; the details of any stockholder vote and related governance changes; the mechanics and timing of SOL accumulation; and the ultimate terms (if any) of a public offering tied to the Solana Foundation LOI.