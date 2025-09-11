Sharps Technology and Pudgy Penguins Enter into a Strategic Partnership for Solana Assets

PANews reported on September 11th that Sharps Technology and Web3 brand Pudgy Penguins have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly promote exposure and connectivity within the Solana digital asset library. Sharps Technology recently acquired over 2 million SOL tokens through a PIPE financing round, valued at over $400 million. Following this partnership, Pudgy Penguins' IP will be deeply integrated with Sharps' Solana asset library, providing new opportunities for institutional and retail users. Pudgy Penguins has previously collaborated with NASCAR, Walmart, and others, and has been granted a PENGU ETF application by Canary.

