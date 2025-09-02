Sharps Technology announced that it has acquired more than 2 million SOL

PANews reported on September 2nd that Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) has made its first acquisition of Solana (SOL) as the core of its digital asset treasury strategy, currently holding over 2 million SOL tokens, with a total value of over $400 million. The company funded this acquisition with a recent PIPE equity financing .

