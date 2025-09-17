Sharps Technology (STSS) Stock: Powering Up with $400M in SOL and BONK Staking

TLDR

STSS stakes $400M in SOL via BonkSOL, fueling yield and liquidity growth

Sharps Technology has initiated a major digital asset strategy shift by deploying over $400 million in Solana (SOL) into liquid staking. The company plans to stake a portion of this into BonkSOL, a token built by BONK. This move integrates institutional capital into Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem and expands STSS’s treasury activity.

BonkSOL Enhances Treasury Flexibility and Yield Potential

Sharps Technology acquired over two million SOL through a PIPE deal led by Cantor Fitzgerald. With SOL trading above $220, the value of this corporate treasury exceeds $400 million. Instead of holding idle assets, the firm will now stake them into BonkSOL for yield.

This staking strategy will help STSS generate staking rewards without permanently locking up liquidity. BonkSOL allows users to maintain exposure to SOL while participating in network staking. This approach gives STSS yield opportunities and asset flexibility simultaneously.

BonkSOL currently has nearly 200,000 SOL in liquid staking, but the new allocation from STSS will significantly increase this figure. By doing so, STSS supports network security and boosts BONK’s ecosystem utility. It also sets an example for similar firms managing large digital treasuries.

BONK Expands Infrastructure with Institutional Backing

BONK has matured from a meme token into a key infrastructure player in the Solana ecosystem. Its platform includes BONKBot, a trading tool with over $14 billion in volume, and Bonk.fun, which generated $28 million in quarterly revenue. These tools have driven adoption and engagement across Solana’s dApp ecosystem.

The addition of STSS’s stake strengthens BONK’s liquidity layer and validates its staking model for institutional players. BONK’s products have already seen over 400 dApp integrations, showing its scale and relevance. With fresh capital, BONK can grow its utility footprint even further.

Sharps Technology’s alignment with BONK signals confidence in Solana-native infrastructure for treasury management. This collaboration will likely increase participation in liquid staking and improve BONK’s role in decentralized finance. BONK now becomes a bridge for regulated companies entering crypto treasury markets.

STSS Advances Institutional Use of Solana Assets

Sharps Technology’s strategy showcases how public companies can integrate DeFi into compliant financial frameworks. By using BonkSOL, STSS maintains liquidity while supporting network decentralization. This balance between risk management and yield optimization is critical in modern treasury operations.

The decision also reflects growing interest in using Web3 tools to maximize capital efficiency. STSS now holds one of the largest corporate SOL positions on record. BONK’s infrastructure converts that position into an active income-generating asset.

This partnership confirms that decentralized protocols can work alongside institutional frameworks. As other firms observe the benefits, more treasury managers may turn to liquid staking models. Sharps Technology has created a precedent that merges traditional capital with decentralized performance tools.

