Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World Championships

For the next 10 days, the world’s best track and field athletes will gather at the Japan National Stadium to battle for the title of World Champion. Legends such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Dalilah Muhammad will embark on their final farewell, while budding talent like Masai Russell and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will continue to build their legacy.

Those looking to tune into the action can follow along with this schedule. Live results will be posted to the World Athletics website for the fans who can’t watch live or wish to relive the action.

If fans are unsure which events to focus on, here is a guide detailing the most exciting storylines heading into the 20th World Athletics Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Eight-Time Olympic Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Bids Her Final Farewell

Earlier this season, track and field legend Fraser-Pryce announced that this track and field season would be her last. The three-time Olympic champion will run her final 100-meter dash of her career on Sunday, September 14. At the 2023 championships in Budapest, Fraser-Pryce earned bronze in the 100-meter dash. This year, she is ranked 14th in the world with a season’s best of 10.91. Despite not being towards the top of the rankings list, Fraser-Pryce still has a strong shot at making the podium if things work out in her favor.

With 10 world championship titles under her belt, she has the most championship experience out of anyone in the field. She also has the record for most sub-11-second performances in the 100-meter dash, with 86 total.

Although Fraser-Pryce is no stranger to stiff competition, she will need to bring out her best as she takes on the reigning Olympic champion, Julien Alfred, and the current world leader, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Julien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden To Produce Epic 100-meter Battle

Arguably, the most anticipated event of the next 10 days will be the women’s 100-meter dash battle between Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden. Both women opened up their seasons with monstrous times, with no sign of post-Olympic fatigue. Jefferson-Wooden faced Alfred several times this season and remains undefeated. Alfred recently became the Diamond League champion and is ready for the heat her opponent will bring.

These two women own the women’s 100-meter dash currently. It will be difficult to remove them from the podium.

Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden will meet each other again in the 200-meter dash next week. Although Alfred is the better 200-meter runner due to her experience and personal best in the event, Jefferson-Wooden has proven to be a worthy competitor. Jefferson-Wooden took down three-time Olympic champion and fourth fastest woman of all-time Gabby Thomas twice this year in the 200-meter dash.

Despite Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden being the clear favorites for gold in the 100-meter dash, there are a few others besides Fraser-Pryce who could spoil the party.

Jamaica’s Tina Clayton is in excellent position to podium this weekend. Clayton is ranked third in the world with a 10.81 season’s best. Clayton placed second behind Olympic champion Alfred at the Diamond League Final in Zurich several weeks ago. After the race, she expressed her disappointment in not securing the Diamond League victory. Clayton has one of the best starts of all the women in the field and isn’t afraid to make her competitors work for the lead.

Many fans have placed their bets on Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith to earn a medal in the event. Ta Lou-Smith holds just as much experience as Fraser-Pryce, making every Olympic and world championship final since 2016. Ta Lou-Smith has yet to earn an individual medal but has been close several times. Based on her competitive nature this season and her competition results, she is in great form for a podium finish.

Reigning world champion and 100-meter dash runner-up Sha’carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson will do their best to repeat their 2023 successes. Richardson and Jackson have not had the best seasons, but both are still fighting strong.

Two more from Dennis Mitchell’s elite sprint crew could also cause a podium shake-up. Kayla White and Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry, teammates of Jefferson-Wooden and Richardson, sit fifth and sixth, respectively, on the world leader board. White qualified for the 2023 world championships but unfortunately sat out the 2024 season due to a foot injury. She will be looking to earn her first world championship medal. Terry placed fifth at the Olympics in Paris, so she is hoping to move up to podium status on Sunday.

Olympic Champion Noah Lyles Is Ready To Rewrite History

If there is any athlete who isn’t afraid of pressure, it’s 200-meter dash American record holder and six-time world champion Noah Lyles. Lyles goes into this year’s championship as the reigning champion in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. He’s stated that his goal is simple: do it again. While the goal is simple, he understands the task won’t be easy to complete.

Lyles will begin his fourth World Athletics Outdoor Championships in the 100-meter dash. The Olympic champion is currently ranked 12th with a 9.90 season best. Lyles has been transparent about an injury he suffered, which caused him to delay the start of his season.

He has only run the 100-meter dash three times this year. Two times on the Diamond League circuit and once at the USATF Track and Field Championships. His two Diamond League races resulted in second-place finishes behind the men who will make it exceedingly difficult for him to retain his 100-meter dash title.

Lyle’s strongest competition in the 100-meter dash is Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson and Olympic finalist Oblique Seville. Several months ago, Thompson became the sixth-fastest man of all time in the 100-meter dash, running 9.75. Thompson, having lost the Olympic title by .005 seconds, will be coming back with vengeance and confidence. He has shown the most promise to earn gold this season.

Seville sits 5th on the leader board. He’s beaten Lyles twice this season and is running with more confidence and consistency. Seville is known for running well during the regular season; however, he is still learning how to execute his best races in major championship finals. Based on his races this season, 2025 may be the year his talent fully shines on the podium.

Jamaica’s best men will make every effort to spoil Lyles’ chances at achieving something historical. If Lyles wins the 100-meter dash, America will break the record for most consecutive 100-meter titles held by a single country.

Kenny Bednarek and Bryan Levell will add fuel to the reignited flames of the Jamaica versus USA rivalry. Bednarek is undefeated in the event this year, running a new personal best of 9.79. He is ranked second going into the championships. Levell is third in 9.82.

After these men duke it out in track and field’s premiere event, Lyles and Bednarek will line up for the men’s 200-meter dash later next week.

These two will take on Olympic champion and Botswana’s very own, Letsile Tebogo. Tebogo and Lyles have had similar seasons. Both dealt with injury and took time off to heal before the championships began. In the final months of the season, the Olympic champion and bronze medalist have run their way into podium form.

Lyles defeated Tebogo twice in the 200-meter dash this season. Both men have proven they’re ready to do whatever it takes to win gold.

Bednarek will be looking to upgrade his medal status as he competes against these two. The Olympic silver medalist is capable of winning based on his undefeated season in the 100-meter dash and his elite race execution in the 200-meter dash. However, he will need to run the race of his life to accomplish this goal.

Lyles took the victory over Bednarek at the USATF Track and Field Championships, which resulted in a heated altercation after the race. Bednarek has yet to win gold and is looking to take it from Lyles if the opportunity presents itself.

Men’s And Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Remain Unpredictable

Coming off another world indoor title, Olympic champion, and second fastest man of all-time, Grant Holloway is in position to become the first man to win four world outdoor championship titles in a row.

Holloway opened up about dealing with a knee injury throughout the indoor season. However, this setback did not stop him from earning another world indoor title. This outdoor season, the Olympic champion hasn’t looked much like himself.

Holloway is known for being almost unbeatable because of the dominance he has in the hurdles. He hasn’t lost a 60-meter hurdle race since 2014. His 2025 season has resulted in several losses and races that don’t appear as smooth as fans are used to seeing.

Despite this, Holloway expressed that he is still ready to fight for another victory.

Holloway’s biggest threat is world leader Cordell Tinch. Tinch is in top shape this season with a personal and season best of 12.87. He holds five Diamond League meet wins and is the U.S. champion in the 110-meter hurdles.

What’s most interesting about Tinch is his history with track and field. The Nike athlete took time off from competing in 2019 and came back in 2021 as one of the most dominant athletes across all NCAA divisions.

Tinch has the fastest all-dates and all-conditions NCAA record in the 110-meter dash at 12.85 seconds. He was also an elite long and high jumper, qualifying for USA trials in both events, as well as the hurdles. Tinch and Holloway are similar as they both were versatile athletes in college. Their match-up in Tokyo will be one to remember.

For the first time in a while, the order of the podium and who will be on it is relatively unpredictable. The rest of the Olympic podium, Daniel Roberts and Rasheed Broadbell, are not competing in Tokyo due to injury.

Ja’Kobe Tharp and Dylan Beard will join the USA men. With his NCAA achievements, Tharp is slowly becoming a collegiate legend like Tinch and Holloway. Beard is the two-time Millrose Games champion in the 60-meter hurdles and is famously known for being sponsored by Walmart. Tharp and Beard are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Fans should keep a close eye on Japan’s Rachid Muratake. He is second in the world, running 12.92. Muratake will be utilizing the home-field advantage to fuel his journey to the podium. Third in the world this year is France’s Just Kwaou-Mathey, running 12.99. He is only one of three men to run faster than 13 seconds in the event this season.

The women’s 100-meter hurdles will remain fierce, competitive, and unpredictable as usual.

Masai Russell, the reigning Olympic champion, could become the first woman in track and field history to win both the Olympic and world titles consecutively. Russell is ranked number one in the world with a new personal best and American record of 12.17.

After breaking the American record, Russell sustained an injury that caused her to miss out on eight weeks of competition. The Olympic champion found her racing form just in time for the U.S. championships. She secured another U.S. title and punched her ticket to Tokyo with ease. She sits as the favorite to win.

On her heels will be her Grace Stark. Stark is ranked third in the world, running 12.21, tied for fifth fastest of all time. Stark and Russell are known for their stiff competition against each other in the NCAA. Stark will be ready to make this a multi-American podium.

Along with Stark and Russell, Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent was a part of the NCAA rivalry. Nugent earned bronze at the World Athletics Indoor Championships this year and is currently ranked seventh in the world. Her personal best of 12.24 puts her as the seventh fastest person in history.

Another athlete to keep an eye on is world record holder Tobi Amusan. Amusan is the third-fastest woman competing in Tokyo. Her season’s best is 12.24.

Missing in Tokyo is the remainder of the Paris Olympic podium and the third fastest woman of all-time. Cyrena Samba-Myela, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Tia Jones are all missing from this year’s championships due to varying injuries. The fact that they are unfortunately unable to compete, yet the women’s hurdles remain cut-throat, speaks volumes about how difficult this event is.

Dalilah Muhammad’s Journey To Her Final Lap

Fraser-Pryce isn’t the only legend retiring from track and field. Former world record holder and two-time Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad stated that this would be her final season competing.

Muhammad’s journey has been one to remember. The first time she broke the world record in the 400-meter hurdles was on July 28, 2019, at the U.S. championships. She ran 52.20, breaking the previous record that had stood for 16 years. She has been to three Olympic Games, earning two gold and one silver.

The silver medal she earned was at the Tokyo Olympics, right behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the now six-time world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles. McLaughlin-Levrone and Muhammad had an exhilarating rivalry for years in the event. Almost every time they lined up against each other, the world record fell. Both have expressed immense love and appreciation for each other’s athletic gifts.

This season, Muhammad broke the masters world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice, lowering it to 52.58. Although this is not her personal best, it puts her in excellent medal contention. The two-time Olympic champion enters this year’s championships ranked fourth in the world.

Reigning world champion Femke Bol wants to repeat her victory. With McLaughlin-Levrone opting to compete in a different event, Bol’s path to do so is clearer than ever. Bol is the only woman under 52 seconds this season. The three-time world record holder is known for competing heavily during the indoor season, as these are where most of her world records come from. Bol decided against running indoors this year to properly prepare for the outdoor season. Her willingness to let go of competing indoors could be the reason why she pulls off a back-to-back golds.

Anna Cockrell and Savannah Sutherland are the two most likely women who will round out the Tokyo podium. Cockrell earned silver at the Olympics last year and ran a new American record in the 300-meter hurdles earlier this season. At the NCAA championships in June, Sutherland broke Mclaughlin-Levrone’s collegiate record in the 400-meter hurdles, something many thought would stand for many years to come. Sutherland was seventh in Paris.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Trades In The 400-Meter Hurdles For The 400-Meter Dash

An event fans won’t want to miss is the women’s 400-meter dash. For the past two years, this event has belonged to Salwa Eid-Naser and Marileidy Paulino. Eid-Naser and Paulino have made it difficult for anyone other than themselves to hold a silver or gold medal in the women’s 400-meter dash.

Entering into the mix will now be six-time 400-meter hurdle world record holder McLaughlin-Levrone. In July, the Olympic long hurdle champion only declared for the 400-meter dash at the USATF Track and Field Championships. This was a huge decision for several reasons.

Firstly, because McLaughlin-Levrone did not compete at the Budapest world championships in 2023, she was unable to defend her world title, meaning she did not have the bye in the 400-meter hurdles for the 2025 championships. Deciding only to run the 400-meter dash, another event she did not have a bye in, meant that qualifying for Team USA by placing in the top three in the event was her only way to make it to Tokyo.

Secondly, McLaughlin-Levrone stated several times she’d like to eventually focus on the 400-meter dash and break Sanya Richards-Ross’ American record. She attempted to do so in 2023, with the plan to run the 400-meter dash in Budapest. Now that she is officially qualified and entered in the event this week, she has more chances to break the American record and test her strength against the best 400-meter runners in the world.

Paulino and Eid-Naser will not make this an easy journey for McLaughlin-Levrone. Although McLaughlin-Levrone is arguably the most talented athlete in the sport, Paulino and Eid-Naser have been mastering the 400-meter dash for years. Additionally, these are two rivals with a tight score to settle that they won’t easily let go of being taken over by someone else.

The Olympic champion and silver medalist competed seven times this season. Paulino beat Eid-Naser four of those times. Eid-Naser recently defeated Paulino at the Diamond League final. She also holds the world lead at 48.67. Paulino is close behind in 48.81.

While fans remain confident that McLaughlin-Levrone will earn a podium spot, it is hard to determine which color her medal will be and what time she will run.

The 2025 World Athletics Outdoor Championships will run until September 21st.