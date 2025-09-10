Shenyu: iPhone 17 will be equipped with MIE hardware-level memory security

PANews reported on September 10th that DiscusFish, co-founder of Cobo & F2pool, stated that the iPhone 17 will utilize MIE hardware-level "memory security" technology. EMTE real-time verification will be enabled by default, preventing zero-day attack chains such as out-of - bounds exploits and use-after-free exploits, mitigating side-channel risks. Statistics show that memory security vulnerabilities account for 70% of all software vulnerabilities. This upgrade will help improve the security of wallet signatures and Passkeys .

