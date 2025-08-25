SHIB Burn Rate Plunges 44%, ENA Targets $0.96, While BlockDAG’s DAG + PoW Presale Surges Past $383M

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/25 23:00
Market movement often depends on structure more than hype. Shiba Inu’s latest price pullback has tested its support, with a falling burn rate raising new questions about sustainability. Ethena, meanwhile, is holding near $0.67, showing strength as it aims for a potential rise toward $0.96.

While these highlight short-term shifts, BlockDAG (BDAG) reflects a deeper focus. Its blend of DAG and PoW tackles key challenges of scalability and security, with progress already seen through a live testnet. With $383 million raised and more than 25.4 billion coins sold, BlockDAG is standing out as more than a passing trend.

BlockDAG’s Hybrid Model Brings Speed and Security Together

BlockDAG is drawing attention not just for its presale size but for addressing one of the toughest problems in blockchain design: balancing scalability and security. Its use of Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) alongside Proof of Work (PoW) creates a hybrid system capable of high throughput while maintaining decentralization.

DAG technology allows transactions to run in parallel, avoiding the sequential block limits faced by networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This means faster confirmation times and greater scalability. PoW, on the other hand, keeps the system secure and resistant to attacks while preserving its trustless structure. Unlike networks that lean heavily toward either speed or security, BlockDAG provides both in balance. Its live testnet already shows these features in action, proving the model works in practice.

Alongside this, BlockDAG’s presale has already raised $383 million with over 25.4 billion coins sold. Now in batch 29, its price has climbed to $0.0276, marking a 2,660% increase since batch 1. These milestones reflect rising developer interest, miner participation, and community momentum.

In a sector where trade-offs are common, BlockDAG’s DAG + PoW system stands apart. It offers an infrastructure designed for adoption, supported by clear progress and growing engagement.

ENA Holds Strong With Path Toward $0.96

The Ethena ENA price trend is steady at the $0.67 support, supported by the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone and the midpoint of the Bollinger Bands. This level is acting as a test zone for traders, with rising volume pointing to accumulation rather than weakness.

The structure remains tilted to the upside, as ENA continues to print higher lows on the daily chart. Momentum indicators are also stabilizing, suggesting the possibility of a shift from sideways action to another leg upward.

If this strength continues, a move past the $0.75 resistance could push the focus toward the $0.96 level as the next key target. This level aligns with earlier rejection points and psychological barriers that could turn into support after a breakout. As long as ENA stays above $0.67, the setup looks positive for further gains, reflecting confidence in its near-term path.

SHIB Faces Pressure But Support Remains Critical

The Shiba Inu price slide has placed its support under the spotlight, as SHIB trades close to $0.00001250. The token slipped by around 1 percent in recent sessions, while daily trading volume jumped 101 percent to about $212 million, showing heightened activity. Even so, momentum is soft, with the token forming lower highs and lower lows, which adds weight to the bearish tone.

At the same time, scarcity signals are weakening. Burn activity has fallen sharply, dropping 44 percent over the last day. This raises questions about whether supply reduction, once a central part of SHIB’s story, can continue to support its value over the longer term.

BlockDAG Advances With Clear Progress

While SHIB works to defend its support and ENA builds toward its breakout target, BlockDAG is showing a different approach by moving forward with visible results. Its hybrid model of DAG and PoW tackles the long-standing issues of scalability and security in blockchain networks.

Already, a live testnet is available, miner integration is underway, and the crypto presale has raised $383 million with more than 25.4 billion coins sold. Starting at $0.001, the price has now reached $0.0276 in batch 29, marking a 2,660% ROI since launch.

This path shows that BlockDAG is not standing still. Instead, it is combining practical delivery with steady momentum, placing itself in a stronger position as others work to hold their ground.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

