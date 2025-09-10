SHIB Loses Meme Momentum, Market Attention Turns To Rollblock’s Growth Path

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:40
Threshold
T$0.01648+1.60%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001302+2.43%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.85+4.02%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005088+3.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09945-0.64%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002596+3.05%

The memecoin hype cycle is fading – sector market cap is down 2% this week, and tokens like Shiba Inu are struggling to stay relevant. Even with a short-term bounce, Shiba Inu’s fundamentals still rely on burns and speculation.

Meanwhile, Rollblock is gaining attention for doing what memecoins can’t: delivering genuine utility, transparent revenue, and scalable on-chain gaming. 

After a 580% presale surge and $11.6M raised, Rollblock is emerging as a utility-driven breakout that could outperform even the best meme coins in 2025.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Outperform the Memecoin Market?

Shiba Inu is bouncing, now trading at $0.00001283 – its highest since late August. The 10% jump aligns with a spike in burn rate and rising smart money interest, fuelling talk of a breakout above July’s high of $0.00001585.

Monday’s burn rate rose 1,680%, with 1.24 million Shiba Inu burned in 24 hours. While $15 million is small against SHIB’s $7.2B market cap, the steady supply cut adds long-term strength. Over 410 trillion tokens are now permanently burned, reducing supply to 584.6 trillion.

Smart money is accumulating. These wallets increased holdings by 62% in a month, reaching nearly 10 billion Shiba Inu. Nansen data shows crypto exchange reserves fell to 278 trillion, the lowest since June,  indicating more self-custody and less selling.

Rollblock Attracts 50,000+ Early Investors with Blockchain Revolution

Rollblock is changing online casinos by mixing iGaming with blockchain. It hosts 12,000+ games from top providers, all on-chain via Ethereum. Every result is locked in, blocking scams and building trust with players and investors.

That trust is paying off. The presale raised $11.6M from over 50,000 backers. A 30% bonus now rewards buyers with fewer tokens per dollar, increasing scarcity and long-term value.

RBLK surged 580% to $0.068 in just a few months, and momentum keeps growing. It’s not just the games – investors love the returns too.

Rollblock’s model pushes value back to holders. Up to 30% of revenue goes to buybacks. Then 60% of tokens are burned and 40% sent to stakers. Here are more reasons why RBLK appeals to investors:

  • Rollblock offers sports betting on hundreds of top-notch events
  • RBLK staking offers some of the highest APYs in the cryptocurrency space
  • Early investors gain exposure to a live crypto product, not just a concept
  • Holders of RBLK become part of the platform, not just players

Can Rollblock Outperform Shiba Inu in 2025?

GameFi is booming, and Rollblock is quickly becoming a standout. Backed by strong fundamentals and rising buzz, it’s gaining ground as a top crypto to buy now. Many view RBLK as a genuine challenger to Ethereum and a potential next big crypto for 2025.

Analysts are calling for a 100x move. If momentum continues, $1 may not be far off – especially as investors shift toward top crypto projects with real-world use and sustainable tokenomics. Here’s why RBLK looks better than SHIB on paper:

AspectRollblock (RBLK)Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Price$0.068$0.00001283
Utility12,000+ on-chain games, instant crypto payouts, staking crypto, crypto governanceMeme coin with limited real-world use, burn-based hype cycles
EcosystemFully operational iGaming platform, 50,000+ users, $15M+ wageredShibarium L2, meme community, DeFi tools still in early stages

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/10/shib-loses-meme-momentum-market-attention-turns-to-rollblocks-growth-path/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.66+1.59%
Union
U$0.01093-0.27%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004372-1.90%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Share
Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835+1.58%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02649+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share

Trending News

More

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly