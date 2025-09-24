The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181.  You Might Also Like If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area. SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-23The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181.  You Might Also Like If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area. SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-23

SHIB Price Prediction for September 23

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 02:49
1
1$0.013217+44.89%
Union
U$0.010024-5.78%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001212+0.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016099-7.18%
Wink
LIKE$0.008168+0.69%

Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181. 

You Might Also Like

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-23

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4673-0.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-0.16%
MetYa
MET$0.2319-0.89%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

In a pivotal legal development, a U.S. judge has declined to grant an immediate restraining order against Bloomberg, allowing the financial news giant to publish details of Tron founder Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency holdings. This decision emerges amidst ongoing disputes over the confidentiality of Sun’s wealth disclosures, raising questions about privacy, transparency, and regulatory scrutiny within [...]
Union
U$0.010038-5.28%
SUN
SUN$0.030352-8.74%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.27-14.74%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 03:06
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.005794-3.84%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004495+3.07%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2249-0.96%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

SEC Approves Faster ETP Listings for Major U.S. Exchanges, Boosting Crypto Access

President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama