SHIB Price Prediction for September 4

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:57
Union
U$0.01131+126.20%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001204-3.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09706-2.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1142-4.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017453-2.50%

Bears are controlling the situation on the market today, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 1.55% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.000012 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.00001183 and the resistance of $0.00001273.

You Might Also Like

The volume keeps going down, which means neither side has enough energy for a further move. All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.000012-$0.00001250 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate of SHIB is trading within the previous candle, confirming the absence of buyers’ and sellers’ energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility over the next weeks.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001221 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-4

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.103-38.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01771-5.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.0002-11.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001255-5.42%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003035-5.48%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M