SHIB Price Prediction: PENGU Debates Continue While Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Community’s 60x Favorite

The latest round of SHIB price prediction updates highlights just how far Shiba Inu has matured—big community, solid ecosystem, but limited upside. At the same time, Pudgy Penguins keeps sparking debate thanks to its cultural weight, even if its token hasn’t delivered breakout gains. But the real noise is around Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that analysts say could be the 60x play of 2025.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB price prediction shows limited upside

Every cycle brings another round of SHIB price prediction chatter, but the numbers aren’t as wild as they used to be. Analysts are pointing to possible rallies in the hundreds of percent, but for a token with a multi-billion-dollar market cap, those projections feel tame compared to the days when Shiba Inu could deliver 10x runs in a heartbeat.

The ecosystem has grown—Shibarium launched, burn campaigns continue, and developers keep rolling out NFT and DeFi tie-ins. Yet the sheer size of Shiba Inu now makes massive returns harder to come by. It still has one of the strongest meme communities in crypto, and that loyalty means SHIB won’t disappear overnight. But loyalty doesn’t always equal upside. For short-term speculators chasing exponential moves, the SHIB price prediction story looks more like a steady grind than a rocket. That’s why attention is already drifting to newer meme contenders.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Meme debates keep the brand in play

The story of Pudgy Penguins is less about charts and more about culture. Originating as an NFT brand, it carved out a niche with cartoon penguin avatars that became instantly recognisable across crypto Twitter. That cultural weight has bled into token trading, with fans insisting Pudgy Penguins deserves a seat next to Shiba Inu and other meme heavyweights.

The market, though, hasn’t fully backed that claim. The Pudgy Penguins token tends to run hot for short stretches before fading back into quiet trading. Supporters call it healthy consolidation, while critics see it as a sign the meme hasn’t yet broken out beyond its core community. Still, the debate keeps Pudgy Penguins relevant. It’s one of the few projects that can generate headlines simply by existing—but as analysts point out, debate alone doesn’t always translate into explosive gains. That’s why speculators are still hunting elsewhere.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The meme coin with 60x buzz

While every new SHIB price prediction seems cautious and Pudgy Penguins debates drag on, Layer Brett is emerging as the community’s favourite for serious multiples. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett isn’t just running on hype—it delivers fast transactions, negligible gas fees, and staking rewards that early adopters are already compounding daily. Analysts have floated 60x returns as a realistic target, which is why the token is dominating meme coin chatter.

What sets Layer Brett apart is its blend of utility and culture. Meme branding drives attention, but features like gamified staking and NFT tie-ins keep that attention sticky. Traders who feel boxed in by the slow grind of Shiba Inu or the uncertain energy of Pudgy Penguins are buying millions of tokens for pocket change. The bet is simple: if meme mania takes off in 2025, Layer Brett could be the name leading the charge.

Conclusion

Between a cautious SHIB price prediction and ongoing Pudgy Penguins chatter, it’s clear the majors are leaning on reputation more than momentum. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is capturing both. With staking, scalability, and meme-driven community energy, it’s quickly becoming the favourite among speculators hunting for outsized returns. If one project is set to lead the meme coin conversation this year, the smart money is betting that it’s Layer Brett.

The post SHIB Price Prediction: PENGU Debates Continue While Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Community’s 60x Favorite appeared first on Blockonomi.