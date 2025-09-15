Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Traders Chase New RWA Presale

After fairly long meme rallies, many Shiba Inu and Dogecoin traders are now rotating capital into presales that promise real utility and stable growth. One presale getting serious traction is Avalon X (AVLX). 

The Avalon X presale is currently in Stage 1 at $0.005 per token. Traders who were once hooked to Shiba Inu price and Dogecoin price spikes are increasingly buying Avalon X crypto to diversify into real estate-backed cryptocurrency options and capture potential upside before CEX listings. 

Why are Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Traders Seeking Alternatives?

Both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin delivered massive returns in past cycles. However, recent on-chain data show more volatile funding rates and episodic liquidity for memecoins. As Shiba Inu price and Dogecoin price stabilize, retail capital is testing RWA crypto presales like Avalon X that combine real-world use with token mechanics designed to hold value. 

Moreover, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are not suitable for those looking to minimize risk in their investment portfolios. In this case, tokenized property cryptos, such as Avalon X, present asset-backed stability. 

Why is Avalon X Considered The Next Big Crypto 2025?

Avalon X markets AVLX coin as a utility token. It is, therefore, a real estate tokenization use case that gives special hospitality perks, staking yields, and exclusive membership benefits based on investment tiers. 

The project gets physical asset backing from Grupo Avalon, which lends it credibility. Moreover, the whitepaper reveals a fixed 2 billion supply and a 7% burn to reduce supply over time. 

A key reason why meme traders are comfortable locking AVLX before listings is its platform security. Trusted and reputable agencies like Certik have audited Avalon X. For investors who moved from SHIB or DOGE to RWA crypto presales, safety is a big concern. 

Moreover, the overall market is positive about Avalon X real estate crypto and other top RWA tokens of 2025 due to the increased institutional interest in recent years. 

Why Is Investing In Avalon X The Right Decision?

Avalon X is one of the top blockchain real estate projects for several key reasons: 

Low Cost: Stage 1 pricing at $0.005 lets traders gain exposure to AVLX coin without putting in massive capital. 

Marketing Strategy: Avalon X giveaways have gone viral because of the $1M crypto giveaway prize and the crypto townhouse giveaway. The fully deeded crypto townhouse is located in the gated Eco Avalon development. These offerings will help in generating presale funds as well. 

Real Utility: Avalon X is a crypto backed by real-world assets. It will not be as affected by market sentiment as memecoins are. Moreover, it creates value in the real world, which will help it generate sustainable demand.     

Should SHIB and DOGE Investors Switch to Avalon X?

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin traders have long faced the problems of extreme volatility. The gains are there, but the risk is too high. 

Avalon X’s combination of real estate-backed cryptocurrency claims, CertiK-audited smart contracts, and low pricing makes it one of the best players among the RWA crypto projects 2025. 

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/shiba-inu-and-dogecoin-traders-chase-new-rwa-presale-avalon-x-before-listings/

