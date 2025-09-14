Shiba Inu Coin Turns Red Amid Shibarium Incident: How Bad Is It for SHIB?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 22:25
NEAR
NEAR$2.684-4.85%
Threshold
T$0.01654-1.54%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001358-5.89%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$----%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1984-11.30%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000619+5.99%
RedStone
RED$0.6181-0.73%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000783-1.75%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took a hit after its Layer-2 network Shibarium fell victim to a sophisticated exploit, with the prime ecosystem token sliding from the $0.0000142 zone back to $0.0000138 and giving up most of the gains it had built earlier in the week.

What’s become known later is that attackers had managed to get hold of 10 out of 12 validator keys, using stolen money from the Shibarium bridge — including 224.57 ETH worth about $1 million and 92.6 billion SHIB worth about $1.3 million — to buy 4.6 million BONE and temporarily take control of the validator set long enough to push through a malicious state.

You Might Also Like

For SHIB, the price reaction has been immediate and heavy. The token is currently pinned near the $0.0000135-$0.0000137 range, which is a fragile support that’s held since late August.

Source: TradingView

If that floor breaks, the next level to watch is $0.0000130, hitting which would undo Shiba Inu coin’s late-summer base and signal a deeper correction. The recent sell-off shows that the SHIB market is still really sensitive to security headlines, and with $2.4 million confirmed stolen, there’s less appetite for aggressive dip-buying.

Shiba Inu’s BONE price reaction

After being used as the lever for the exploit itself, BONE, the governance and gas token of Shibarium, has also taken a hit. Trading at around $0.20, its value first soared by 54% and then fell by around 46%.

You Might Also Like

The damage to SHIB in terms of price is already clear, but there’s a risk that it could get worse if confidence doesn’t come back quickly.

Unless developers can show that the vulnerability is sealed and the safeguards are in place, SHIB’s weak support zone may not hold, leaving the token exposed to fresh lows while BONE continues to trade heavily due to people losing trust.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-coin-turns-red-amid-shibarium-incident-how-bad-is-it-for-shib

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
YALA$0.14798-12.72%
OP
OP$0.7753-5.95%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.002925+0.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:35
Share
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-5.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Share
From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-2.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa