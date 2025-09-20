TLDR Scammers are buying Telegram usernames to impersonate trusted figures and scam users. Shiba Inu holders warned about rising fake giveaways and phishing attempts. Fraudsters use “wallet rectification” schemes to steal private keys from users. Experts urge users to verify information and avoid sharing sensitive crypto data. Shiba Inu community members are being urged to [...] The post Shiba Inu Community Warned About Scams Targeting Telegram Usernames appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Scammers are buying Telegram usernames to impersonate trusted figures and scam users. Shiba Inu holders warned about rising fake giveaways and phishing attempts. Fraudsters use “wallet rectification” schemes to steal private keys from users. Experts urge users to verify information and avoid sharing sensitive crypto data. Shiba Inu community members are being urged to [...] The post Shiba Inu Community Warned About Scams Targeting Telegram Usernames appeared first on CoinCentral.

Shiba Inu Community Warned About Scams Targeting Telegram Usernames

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 01:54
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000061-1.13%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02518-0.11%

TLDR

  • Scammers are buying Telegram usernames to impersonate trusted figures and scam users.
  • Shiba Inu holders warned about rising fake giveaways and phishing attempts.
  • Fraudsters use “wallet rectification” schemes to steal private keys from users.
  • Experts urge users to verify information and avoid sharing sensitive crypto data.

Shiba Inu community members are being urged to exercise caution after reports of increasing scams targeting users on Telegram. The popular Shiba Inu-focused account, Susbarium, issued an urgent warning about scammers attempting to buy trusted Telegram usernames. These scammers are offering substantial sums of money in exchange for these accounts, but users are being advised that selling their usernames can lead to serious risks.

Scammers Target Trusted Telegram Usernames

According to Susbarium, the trend of buying Telegram usernames has become more prevalent. Scammers are targeting individuals with recognized and respected usernames within the crypto community. Transferring a trusted username can result in impersonation, where malicious actors pose as legitimate figures in the community, spreading misinformation or scamming others. The impersonators often use these accounts to exploit unsuspecting users by sending malicious links or directing them to harmful websites.

In response to this threat, the community has been advised to avoid selling usernames through private messages or off-platform transactions. Even though platforms like Fragment offer legal and secure methods for transferring usernames, users are still urged to be cautious and thoroughly assess the risks before making any transactions.

A Rise in Scams Linked to Shiba Inu Ecosystem

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has seen a surge in various scams in recent weeks. Fake giveaways, fraudulent airdrops, and phishing attempts are just some of the tactics scammers are using to deceive Shiba Inu holders.

For instance, one Telegram group named “K9 Finance DAO News” promised users $2,000 worth of KNINE tokens in exchange for forwarding posts. However, once users connected their crypto wallets, their funds were drained.

Additionally, impersonators have been mimicking official Shiba Inu accounts, particularly the Shibarium platform. These fake accounts are spreading malicious links aimed at stealing private keys or encouraging users to connect their wallets to dangerous sites. As the Shiba Inu community continues to grow, these scams are increasingly targeting more individuals, using the name and reputation of the Shiba Inu project to deceive users.

Warning on Fake “Wallet Rectification” Schemes

Another major concern is the rise of fake “wallet rectification” schemes. Scammers are tricking Shiba Inu users into sharing sensitive information under the guise of resolving technical issues. These fraudulent schemes are designed to bypass security measures and gain unauthorized access to users’ crypto assets.

The Shiba Inu community is strongly advised to be vigilant and avoid sharing their seed phrases, private keys, or connecting to unverified applications or websites.

To help reduce these risks, experts emphasize the importance of verifying the authenticity of any account, link, or group before engaging with them. Users should only trust official Shiba Inu channels and cross-check information with verified sources. It is also crucial to avoid engaging with any unsolicited messages that ask for private information or encourage users to connect their wallets.

Community Urged to Stay Vigilant

As part of the effort to protect the community, Susbarium, alongside other crypto security experts, has issued warnings urging Shiba Inu holders to avoid risky behavior online. The community has been reminded that scammers often exploit the enthusiasm of Shiba Inu supporters, especially given the increasing popularity of the project. As a result, users must exercise caution to avoid falling victim to fraudulent activities.

Experts have documented over a dozen active scams targeting Shiba Inu holders, including fake partnerships and impersonations of co-founder Shytoshi Kusama. These incidents underscore the need for heightened vigilance as the decentralized ecosystem grows and becomes more susceptible to exploitation.

The post Shiba Inu Community Warned About Scams Targeting Telegram Usernames appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act