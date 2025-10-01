Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI

Crypto News

In 2025, three coins gaining traction include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the rising meme coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is set to achieve an unprecedented 17,836% ROI.

Little Pepe is a meme coin with real utility, functioning based on an advanced Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. It has quickly ascended the presale list, with a torrent of investors eager to secure the next crypto success. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are still meme coins with a proven market presence, and the combination of meme culture and practical blockchain utility, Little Pepe, is experiencing an unprecedented boom.

Presale Success of Little Pepe: A Utility Coin

Little Pepe runs on its own Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure built to facilitate fast and inexpensive transactions and is not limited by the congestion and fees of the Ethereum mainnet. The meme coin appeal is combined with powerful technical options in the project, like:

Buy/sell transactions are subject to zero taxation.

Sniper bots’ security to provide equitable trade.

Rewards on token holders.

Complementary meme launchpad with support of new tokens.

Community-controlling power of DAO voting.

Future cross-chain and NFT functionality.

Having a total supply of 100 billion tokens, 26.5 billion tokens (26.5%) are allocated for the presale. Right now, Little Pepe is in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022 per token. The LILPEPE presale has already raised $25.92 million out of its $28.77 million target, with 15.95 billion tokens sold and approximately 1.29 billion tokens remaining in this stage. The next Stage 14 price will increase to $0.0023 per token, marking a 130% gain from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Early investors have already seen strong returns, and the remaining tokens are expected to sell out quickly as demand continues to grow.

This Stage Follows:

Stage 1: $0.001 raised $500K

Stage 2: $0.0011 raised $1.325M

Stage 3: $0.0012 raised $2.5M

The later stages experienced a consistent price increase to the last stage (stage 12), which ended with a rise of more than $25.475 million with 15.75 billion tokens sold at $0.0021.

In stage 14, the presale price will be at $0.0023. Investors are expecting a listing price of approximately $0.003, which is a 36.3% increase of the price at the $0.0022 stage.

Investors are flocking to Little Pepe not just because it is a meme-based project but also because of its utility-based design and scalability. The momentum is also enhanced by a presale giveaway of up to $77,000 to ten winners who will be receiving the funds, $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each, after making minimum contributions of $100.

https://x.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860

Also, there will be a Mega Giveaway (between stages 12 and 17) where over 15 ETH prizes will be given to large and random purchasers, which will motivate them to participate and be retained.

Shiba Inu: The Oldest Meme Coin

Shiba Inu is still a nervous heavyweight in 2025 at a price of approximately $0.00001334 and a market capitalization of over $7.8 billion. It has one of the biggest circulating deposits in the crypto ecosystem of approximately 589 trillion tokens. Expanding at a consistent pace, the SHIB average price is projected to become approximately $0.0000151 in this year, which is a rise of 16% over historical lows. Although it does not provide any direct utility, the SHIB ecosystem, including NFTs and decentralized initiatives, keeps its audience active.

Dogecoin: ETF Catalysts and Institutional Support

Dogecoin is changing around the price of $0.2797, maintaining its position as the 8th-largest cryptocurrency with a market value of 36.2 billion. DOGE has shot up more than 131% in the past year as the institutional ownership accumulated and the whale wallet swelled by 22%. Its price clustering between $0.24 and $0.25 will continue to catapult on top with the help of such catalysts as the imminent release of the US Dogecoin ETF and the good policies of the Federal Reserve. The idea of a Dogecoin is viewed by investors as a long-term meme coin that has become more and more mainstream and has high potential to increase.

Clear ROI Math: Why Little Pepe Stands Out

With a presale price of Little Pepe at $0.0022 and a possible listing price higher than $0.003 and expectations that the gains will increase exponentially above that, investors focus on a possible ROI of 17836%. This translates simply to:

Purchasing at stage 1 (at $0.001) and up to the maximum possible price of $0.18 (or more) would result in a 17800% increase. More conservatively, a 36% increase in value, i.e., taking the $0.0022 to $0.003, is expected, but in the long term, expectations increase drastically with the rollout of the adoption and ecosystem features. The combination of community-based momentum and the seriousness of Little Pepe’s tech infrastructure makes it unique as a utility-driven meme coin that can be taken seriously in a diversified 2025 crypto portfolio.

Conclusion: Riding the Wave

As established players, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin endure stability and consistent returns; Little Pepe can be a groundbreaking coin based on Ethereum Layer 2 technology and an expanding range of features aimed at the future. To those interested in not only meme culture but also in quantifiable utility and increasing trends, these three coins define the best buy-and-hold in 2025.

Strong confidence in the potential of LILPEPE is being demonstrated by the many investors flocking to purchase the tokens of the project before the next price rise, which is likely to give the best ROI of any other crypto-related project in 2025.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

