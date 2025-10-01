ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News In 2025, three coins gaining traction include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the rising meme coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is set to achieve an unprecedented 17,836% ROI. Little Pepe is a meme coin with real utility, functioning based on an advanced Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. It has quickly ascended the presale list, with a torrent of investors eager to secure the next crypto success. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are still meme coins with a proven market presence, and the combination of meme culture and practical blockchain utility, Little Pepe, is experiencing an unprecedented boom. Presale Success of Little Pepe: A Utility Coin Little Pepe runs on its own Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure built to facilitate fast and inexpensive transactions and is not limited by the congestion and fees of the Ethereum mainnet. The meme coin appeal is combined with powerful technical options in the project, like: Buy/sell transactions are subject to zero taxation. Sniper bots’ security to provide equitable trade. Rewards on token holders. Complementary meme launchpad with support of new tokens. Community-controlling power of DAO voting. Future cross-chain and NFT functionality. Having a total supply of 100 billion tokens, 26.5 billion tokens (26.5%) are allocated for the presale. Right now, Little Pepe is in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022 per token. The LILPEPE presale has already raised $25.92 million out of its $28.77 million target, with 15.95 billion tokens sold and approximately 1.29 billion tokens remaining in this stage. The next Stage 14 price will increase to $0.0023 per token, marking a 130% gain from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Early investors have already seen strong returns, and the remaining tokens are expected to sell out quickly as demand continues to grow. This Stage Follows: Stage 1: $0.001 raised $500K… The post Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News In 2025, three coins gaining traction include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the rising meme coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is set to achieve an unprecedented 17,836% ROI. Little Pepe is a meme coin with real utility, functioning based on an advanced Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. It has quickly ascended the presale list, with a torrent of investors eager to secure the next crypto success. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are still meme coins with a proven market presence, and the combination of meme culture and practical blockchain utility, Little Pepe, is experiencing an unprecedented boom. Presale Success of Little Pepe: A Utility Coin Little Pepe runs on its own Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure built to facilitate fast and inexpensive transactions and is not limited by the congestion and fees of the Ethereum mainnet. The meme coin appeal is combined with powerful technical options in the project, like: Buy/sell transactions are subject to zero taxation. Sniper bots’ security to provide equitable trade. Rewards on token holders. Complementary meme launchpad with support of new tokens. Community-controlling power of DAO voting. Future cross-chain and NFT functionality. Having a total supply of 100 billion tokens, 26.5 billion tokens (26.5%) are allocated for the presale. Right now, Little Pepe is in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022 per token. The LILPEPE presale has already raised $25.92 million out of its $28.77 million target, with 15.95 billion tokens sold and approximately 1.29 billion tokens remaining in this stage. The next Stage 14 price will increase to $0.0023 per token, marking a 130% gain from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Early investors have already seen strong returns, and the remaining tokens are expected to sell out quickly as demand continues to grow. This Stage Follows: Stage 1: $0.001 raised $500K…

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rising Crypto Primed for 17836% ROI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 19:08
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000495+0.60%
COM
COM$0.004713+7.99%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00000905-0.03%
DOGE
DOGE$0.16313-1.44%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001438+3.45%
Crypto News

In 2025, three coins gaining traction include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the rising meme coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is set to achieve an unprecedented 17,836% ROI.

Little Pepe is a meme coin with real utility, functioning based on an advanced Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. It has quickly ascended the presale list, with a torrent of investors eager to secure the next crypto success. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are still meme coins with a proven market presence, and the combination of meme culture and practical blockchain utility, Little Pepe, is experiencing an unprecedented boom.

Presale Success of Little Pepe: A Utility Coin

Little Pepe runs on its own Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure built to facilitate fast and inexpensive transactions and is not limited by the congestion and fees of the Ethereum mainnet. The meme coin appeal is combined with powerful technical options in the project, like:

  • Buy/sell transactions are subject to zero taxation.
  • Sniper bots’ security to provide equitable trade.
  • Rewards on token holders.
  • Complementary meme launchpad with support of new tokens.
  • Community-controlling power of DAO voting.
  • Future cross-chain and NFT functionality.

Having a total supply of 100 billion tokens, 26.5 billion tokens (26.5%) are allocated for the presale. Right now, Little Pepe is in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022 per token. The LILPEPE presale has already raised $25.92 million out of its $28.77 million target, with 15.95 billion tokens sold and approximately 1.29 billion tokens remaining in this stage. The next Stage 14 price will increase to $0.0023 per token, marking a 130% gain from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Early investors have already seen strong returns, and the remaining tokens are expected to sell out quickly as demand continues to grow.

This Stage Follows:

  • Stage 1: $0.001 raised $500K
  • Stage 2: $0.0011 raised $1.325M
  • Stage 3: $0.0012 raised $2.5M

The later stages experienced a consistent price increase to the last stage (stage 12), which ended with a rise of more than $25.475 million with 15.75 billion tokens sold at $0.0021.

In stage 14, the presale price will be at $0.0023. Investors are expecting a listing price of approximately $0.003, which is a 36.3% increase of the price at the $0.0022 stage.

Investors are flocking to Little Pepe not just because it is a meme-based project but also because of its utility-based design and scalability. The momentum is also enhanced by a presale giveaway of up to $77,000 to ten winners who will be receiving the funds, $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each, after making minimum contributions of $100.

https://x.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860

Also, there will be a Mega Giveaway (between stages 12 and 17) where over 15 ETH prizes will be given to large and random purchasers, which will motivate them to participate and be retained.

Shiba Inu: The Oldest Meme Coin

Shiba Inu is still a nervous heavyweight in 2025 at a price of approximately $0.00001334 and a market capitalization of over $7.8 billion. It has one of the biggest circulating deposits in the crypto ecosystem of approximately 589 trillion tokens. Expanding at a consistent pace, the SHIB average price is projected to become approximately $0.0000151 in this year, which is a rise of 16% over historical lows. Although it does not provide any direct utility, the SHIB ecosystem, including NFTs and decentralized initiatives, keeps its audience active.

Dogecoin: ETF Catalysts and Institutional Support

Dogecoin is changing around the price of $0.2797, maintaining its position as the 8th-largest cryptocurrency with a market value of 36.2 billion. DOGE has shot up more than 131% in the past year as the institutional ownership accumulated and the whale wallet swelled by 22%. Its price clustering between $0.24 and $0.25 will continue to catapult on top with the help of such catalysts as the imminent release of the US Dogecoin ETF and the good policies of the Federal Reserve. The idea of a Dogecoin is viewed by investors as a long-term meme coin that has become more and more mainstream and has high potential to increase.

Clear ROI Math: Why Little Pepe Stands Out

With a presale price of Little Pepe at $0.0022 and a possible listing price higher than $0.003 and expectations that the gains will increase exponentially above that, investors focus on a possible ROI of 17836%. This translates simply to:

Purchasing at stage 1 (at $0.001) and up to the maximum possible price of $0.18 (or more) would result in a 17800% increase. More conservatively, a 36% increase in value, i.e., taking the $0.0022 to $0.003, is expected, but in the long term, expectations increase drastically with the rollout of the adoption and ecosystem features. The combination of community-based momentum and the seriousness of Little Pepe’s tech infrastructure makes it unique as a utility-driven meme coin that can be taken seriously in a diversified 2025 crypto portfolio.

Conclusion: Riding the Wave

As established players, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin endure stability and consistent returns; Little Pepe can be a groundbreaking coin based on Ethereum Layer 2 technology and an expanding range of features aimed at the future. To those interested in not only meme culture but also in quantifiable utility and increasing trends, these three coins define the best buy-and-hold in 2025.

Strong confidence in the potential of LILPEPE is being demonstrated by the many investors flocking to purchase the tokens of the project before the next price rise, which is likely to give the best ROI of any other crypto-related project in 2025.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/top-3-coins-to-buy-hold-in-2025-shiba-inu-dogecoin-and-rising-crypto-primed-for-17836-roi/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02071+38.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006543-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05792-2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.05532+3.24%
LightLink
LL$0.009669+0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,343.41
$103,343.41$103,343.41

-0.36%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,392.03
$3,392.03$3,392.03

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3024
$2.3024$2.3024

+1.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.75
$160.75$160.75

+0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0501
$1.0501$1.0501

-3.23%