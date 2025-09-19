The post Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames. More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis.  At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled. Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak.  Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data.  Is there still hope for bulls? Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December.  The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge.  A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses.  So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by… The post Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames. More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis.  At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled. Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak.  Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data.  Is there still hope for bulls? Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December.  The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge.  A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses.  So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by…

Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:02
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08736-0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+1.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.43%
BULLS
BULLS$750.72-11.70%

According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames.

More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis. 

At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled.

Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak. 

Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data. 

Is there still hope for bulls?

Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances.

In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December. 

The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge. 

A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses. 

So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by macro triggers, including a Fed rate cut.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001343.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-down-37-ytd-is-there-hope-for-bulls

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin prices have seen a decrease, hovering around $116,500, triggering a parallel downward movement in the altcoin market. This trend is in part due to recent unexpected unemployment figures, which have intensified concerns about the job market.Continue Reading:Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005096-3.81%
Particl
PART$0.2054-1.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:35
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Cryptocurrency markets are pulling back on Friday morning as traders lock in profits following Bitcoin’s rally.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08754-0.77%
XRP
XRP$3.0326-2.90%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1938+8.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:45
Share
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

Talks about solana price prediction and litecoin price prediction are pointing to a new star: Pepeto (PEPETO). Majors like Solana and Litecoin still pull attention, but the spotlight is sliding to an Ethereum meme coin with real utility. The project has already raised more than $6.7 million in presale and offers an entry at $0.000000154. […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06415-1.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08754-0.77%
Wink
LIKE$0.009557+0.67%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/19 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction