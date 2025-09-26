The post Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Shrink to 84.7 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has continued to raise doubts among traders following consistent rejection of expected breakouts. While its price has remained on the downside, crucial on-chain data provided by CryptoQuant suggests there’s still hope for a breakout soon. The data shows that a massive 84,734,500,000,000 SHIB are currently held across all crypto exchanges as of September 25, a decent decline from the reserve recorded the previous day. What does this mean for SHIB? The massive 84.7345 trillion SHIB that is currently held in exchange reserves is flashing a positive sign, despite the 5% decline being witnessed in the price of the asset. While exchange reserves basically measure an asset’s liquidity and accessibility, they also play crucial roles in predicting an asset’s potential price action. According to the data, the total number of SHIB held in all supported crypto exchanges has reduced to 84.7345 trillion, suggesting that traders have become more interested in withdrawing their tokens off exchanges during the period. Notably, a decline in the value of a crypto asset in reserve indicates lesser selling pressure, which implies growing confidence in the potential price action of the concerned asset. While SHIB has continued to plunge hard, the decreasing reserve shows that traders are increasingly buying off the tokens from the exchanges into cold storage amid surging interest to hold the assets on a long-term basis. While the declining metric also spans across all derivative exchanges offering SHIB-related options, the decline in the reserve of the derivative exchanges may not directly predict SHIB’s price potential, as traders might be opening both long and short positions. Meanwhile, a rise in reserves across derivatives exchanges would have predicted high price volatility for the token. Nonetheless, the Shiba Inu momentum has continued to fade, despite the hype surrounding its community engagement. Its recent price action,… The post Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Shrink to 84.7 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has continued to raise doubts among traders following consistent rejection of expected breakouts. While its price has remained on the downside, crucial on-chain data provided by CryptoQuant suggests there’s still hope for a breakout soon. The data shows that a massive 84,734,500,000,000 SHIB are currently held across all crypto exchanges as of September 25, a decent decline from the reserve recorded the previous day. What does this mean for SHIB? The massive 84.7345 trillion SHIB that is currently held in exchange reserves is flashing a positive sign, despite the 5% decline being witnessed in the price of the asset. While exchange reserves basically measure an asset’s liquidity and accessibility, they also play crucial roles in predicting an asset’s potential price action. According to the data, the total number of SHIB held in all supported crypto exchanges has reduced to 84.7345 trillion, suggesting that traders have become more interested in withdrawing their tokens off exchanges during the period. Notably, a decline in the value of a crypto asset in reserve indicates lesser selling pressure, which implies growing confidence in the potential price action of the concerned asset. While SHIB has continued to plunge hard, the decreasing reserve shows that traders are increasingly buying off the tokens from the exchanges into cold storage amid surging interest to hold the assets on a long-term basis. While the declining metric also spans across all derivative exchanges offering SHIB-related options, the decline in the reserve of the derivative exchanges may not directly predict SHIB’s price potential, as traders might be opening both long and short positions. Meanwhile, a rise in reserves across derivatives exchanges would have predicted high price volatility for the token. Nonetheless, the Shiba Inu momentum has continued to fade, despite the hype surrounding its community engagement. Its recent price action,…

Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Shrink to 84.7 Trillion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:32
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000477-14.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016588+0.67%
SOON
SOON$0.3325-4.42%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001173-1.51%
Sign
SIGN$0.07962-7.22%

Shiba Inu has continued to raise doubts among traders following consistent rejection of expected breakouts. While its price has remained on the downside, crucial on-chain data provided by CryptoQuant suggests there’s still hope for a breakout soon.

The data shows that a massive 84,734,500,000,000 SHIB are currently held across all crypto exchanges as of September 25, a decent decline from the reserve recorded the previous day.

What does this mean for SHIB?

The massive 84.7345 trillion SHIB that is currently held in exchange reserves is flashing a positive sign, despite the 5% decline being witnessed in the price of the asset.

While exchange reserves basically measure an asset’s liquidity and accessibility, they also play crucial roles in predicting an asset’s potential price action.

According to the data, the total number of SHIB held in all supported crypto exchanges has reduced to 84.7345 trillion, suggesting that traders have become more interested in withdrawing their tokens off exchanges during the period.

Notably, a decline in the value of a crypto asset in reserve indicates lesser selling pressure, which implies growing confidence in the potential price action of the concerned asset. While SHIB has continued to plunge hard, the decreasing reserve shows that traders are increasingly buying off the tokens from the exchanges into cold storage amid surging interest to hold the assets on a long-term basis.

While the declining metric also spans across all derivative exchanges offering SHIB-related options, the decline in the reserve of the derivative exchanges may not directly predict SHIB’s price potential, as traders might be opening both long and short positions. Meanwhile, a rise in reserves across derivatives exchanges would have predicted high price volatility for the token.

Nonetheless, the Shiba Inu momentum has continued to fade, despite the hype surrounding its community engagement. Its recent price action, which saw its price fall as low as $0.00001156, has wiped out gains for short-term traders, while long-term holders appear to be struggling to retain resilience.

With SHIB’s recent on-chain metrics suggesting that bears are taking over its ecosystem, investors are gradually losing optimism, and the possibility of the asset removing another zero is currently threatened.

Nonetheless, a potential breakout in the price of the asset is expected to restore momentum. While a SHIB exec has recently explained that the asset is ready for an ETF review, investors are still confident that SHIB might return to the spotlight soon.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-exchange-reserves-shrink-to-847-trillion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$196.14-3.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7552-2.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016593+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.2298-0.94%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07359-1.22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes traditional education for teaching children to work for inflationary currencies. Kiyosaki labels central banks as “criminal organizations” and blames them for creating wealth inequality. Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next decade and serves as a hedge against inflation. Kiyosaki started buying Bitcoin at $6,000 and currently [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.008617-31.44%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit