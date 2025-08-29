Shiba Inu Eyes 200% Upside, But Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Tech Could Deliver 10,000% Gains

By: Coindoo
2025/08/29 16:55
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.42%
READY
READY$0.003505+4.31%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000565+1.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02687-2.89%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5391-2.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,354.66-5.16%

This isn’t just another meme coin hoping for virality. It’s a robust Ethereum Layer 2 solution, ready to reshape the DeFi landscape with real utility and mind-boggling staking rewards. The presale is live, and early adopters are already buzzing about its potential.

What’s the real buzz around Shiba Inu and memecoins?

Frankly, most meme tokens, including even the venerable Shiba Inu, often rely solely on hype and community sentiment. Sure, we’ve seen incredible pumps. But what happens when the initial frenzy fades? Shiba Inu, with its nearly $7.5 billion market cap, recently burned over 600 million SHIB tokens in 24 hours. Did the price skyrocket? Nope. It continued to drift lower, struggling below key technical levels like its 20-day moving average. SHIB is testing support at $0.00001250; it’s a holding pattern. The market wants more than just burns. It demands substance.

Layer Brett: The next generation of meme power

Here’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) enters the arena, swinging. This project combines the undeniable energy of meme culture with the critical functionality of an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. Think about it: traditional Ethereum can be slow, gas fees can be brutal—sometimes $10-$20 a pop! Layer Brett sidesteps all that. It offers near-instant transactions and gas fees reduced to mere pennies. It’s like moving from a congested city street to a superhighway.

But that’s not even the best part. Layer Brett offers early presale participants an incredible opportunity for staking rewards, some reaching an astounding 1,530% APY and even higher. This isn’t a pipe dream; it’s a meticulously planned incentive for a community-first project. You can buy and stake LBRETT in seconds with ETH, USDT, or BNB using MetaMask or Trust Wallet. That’s powerful stuff for a new crypto presale. It’s also KYC-free. Your tokens, your rules.

Ditching the slow lane: Why Layer Brett outpaces Shiba Inu

Let’s be clear: While Shiba Inu delivered incredible returns for early adopters, its growth potential at a multi-billion dollar market cap is inherently limited. Layer Brett is a low-cap crypto gem, currently priced at $0.0053, a tiny fraction of SHIB. It’s built for dominance in the growing Layer 2 space, rivaling established players like Optimism and Arbitrum. This isn’t just about faster transactions; Layer Brett also boasts interoperability and bridging solutions for seamless cross-chain asset movement. Meme energy and real utility. Brett was stuck on Base, but now he’s breaking chains on Layer 2, bringing memes, speed, and massive rewards to Ethereum. This is the Layer 2 that memes deserve.

Don’t miss out: Early access to a low-cap crypto gem

Layer Brett isn’t just hype; it has substance. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and a clear tokenomics structure, this isn’t some fly-by-night operation. Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to handle over $10 trillion annually by 2027. Layer Brett aims to capture a significant chunk of that growth. Imagine being part of that revolution! The project even plans a $1 million giveaway, reinforcing its community-first ethos. This is the next 100x altcoin, a true contender for the best crypto to invest in right now.

Layer Brett is in its presale—but not for long. The chance to secure those incredible staking benefits, potentially delivering thousands of percentage points in returns, is fleeting.

Don’t miss this opportunity: Get in early on a project where meme power meets real speed and true utility.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Eyes 200% Upside, But Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Tech Could Deliver 10,000% Gains appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.011+18.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05604-5.89%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20818-3.51%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Share
Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.22-8.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1044-1.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00804+11.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:21
Share
Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

PANews reported on August 29th that Nikkei reported that Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, will attend Metaplanet's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on September 1st. Metaplanet is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company that invests in Bitcoin. Eric Trump serves as an advisor to Metaplanet. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting will be held in Tokyo. The agenda will include proposals to amend the company's articles of incorporation to raise new capital, among other matters.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.345-2.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 17:38
Share

Trending News

More

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone

US Banks Laundered $312B, But Crypto Gets the Blame