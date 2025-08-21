Shiba Inu Failed Breaking While Ripple (XRP) Trading Volume Surges, Unilabs Hits 60% Rally

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 20:40
Every crypto cycle creates winners and losers. In 2025, the story looks familiar but the players are changing. Shiba Inu is struggling to hold momentum, XRP price is rising on surging trading volumes.

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance (UNIL) is catching eyes with a 60% presale rally. As traders scan Q4 opportunities, the balance between hype, utility and innovation is becoming clearer.

Shiba Inu: Struggling to Break Higher

For Shiba Inu, the price action has been flat and frustrating. At the time of writing, it is trading at around $0.000012 and showing almost 20% fall since last month. The coin attempted to break through resistance but failed to hold the move. That left traders feeling stuck with a token that once drove meme coin rallies but now lacks the same spark. Shiba Inu is still widely traded, and its community remains loyal, yet the chart tells a different story. 

Volatility is lower than in past cycles, whale activity has slowed, and the long-awaited burn campaigns haven’t been strong enough to move the market.

The reality is that Shiba Inu still carries recognition but hype alone cannot fuel growth forever. Without consistent updates or a major breakthrough, most analysts agree the token will remain in its current range into Q4. 

XRP Price: Surging Volumes, Renewed Interest

XRP price is showing real energy. After years of legal pressure, Ripple finally secured clarity earlier in 2025 and that changed the sentiment almost overnight. Now the XRP Price is trading at around $2.9. Volumes have surged as institutional interest steps back in. 

The XRP price is moving with momentum that has been missing for years. Analysts are now debating whether the next target is $3.50 or even $4.50, with technical traders pointing to fresh support levels around the $3 mark. For active traders, the surge in XRP price is a signal that liquidity is back. Unlike Shiba Inu, which is struggling to break resistance, XRP price is building strength with each wave of buying.

Unilabs Finance: 60% Rally and Growing Utility

The real surprise of this quarter has been Unilabs Finance (UNIL). Still in presale, the project has already delivered a 60% rally and raised $14.6+ million in funding. Unlike Shiba Inu or XRP price, Unilabs is positioning itself as an AI-driven platform built to give traders real advantages. Its Market Pulse AI provides live signals, portfolio automation strategies bring fund-level management to everyday users and its meme coin detection system helps identify hype before it peaks.

Shiba Inu relies on community strength and XRP price leans on institutional flows. But Unilabs is delivering products that can be used today. Traders are responding. Both retail and whales are moving in early, betting that this AI Coin could replicate the breakout patterns of past leaders like Solana or Avalanche. 

The fact that Unilabs has gained traction before even hitting major exchanges has made it stand out as one of the strongest presale performers of the year.

Why Q4 Could Belong to Unilabs Finance?

Looking ahead, the market shows three different paths. Shiba Inu is likely to remain stuck in its tight range unless major upgrades arrive. XRP price could extend its rally if volume and whale demand continue but that still depends on the broader market mood. 

Unilabs, on the other hand, is accelerating. Its presale is moving fast, its AI features are resonating with traders and the momentum feels more like the start of something than the end of a cycle. Momentum, utility, and innovation often separate winners from laggards in crypto. 

Shiba Inu may hold steady, XRP price may keep climbing but Unilabs is the project building direct value at the right time. That’s why more and more traders are calling it the coin to watch in Q4.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu failed to break resistance and looks trapped in sideways movement. XRP price is surging on heavy trading volumes and a flood of renewed interest. But Unilabs Finance is the one delivering real utility with a 60% rally already in place. For traders seeking early altcoin opportunities, it could be the project that defines the next big rally.

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
