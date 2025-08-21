Every crypto cycle creates winners and losers. In 2025, the story looks familiar but the players are changing. Shiba Inu is struggling to hold momentum, XRP price is rising on surging trading volumes.

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance (UNIL) is catching eyes with a 60% presale rally. As traders scan Q4 opportunities, the balance between hype, utility and innovation is becoming clearer.

Shiba Inu: Struggling to Break Higher

For Shiba Inu, the price action has been flat and frustrating. At the time of writing, it is trading at around $0.000012 and showing almost 20% fall since last month. The coin attempted to break through resistance but failed to hold the move. That left traders feeling stuck with a token that once drove meme coin rallies but now lacks the same spark. Shiba Inu is still widely traded, and its community remains loyal, yet the chart tells a different story.

Volatility is lower than in past cycles, whale activity has slowed, and the long-awaited burn campaigns haven’t been strong enough to move the market.

The reality is that Shiba Inu still carries recognition but hype alone cannot fuel growth forever. Without consistent updates or a major breakthrough, most analysts agree the token will remain in its current range into Q4.

XRP Price: Surging Volumes, Renewed Interest

XRP price is showing real energy. After years of legal pressure, Ripple finally secured clarity earlier in 2025 and that changed the sentiment almost overnight. Now the XRP Price is trading at around $2.9. Volumes have surged as institutional interest steps back in.

The XRP price is moving with momentum that has been missing for years. Analysts are now debating whether the next target is $3.50 or even $4.50, with technical traders pointing to fresh support levels around the $3 mark. For active traders, the surge in XRP price is a signal that liquidity is back. Unlike Shiba Inu, which is struggling to break resistance, XRP price is building strength with each wave of buying.

Unilabs Finance: 60% Rally and Growing Utility

The real surprise of this quarter has been Unilabs Finance (UNIL). Still in presale, the project has already delivered a 60% rally and raised $14.6+ million in funding. Unlike Shiba Inu or XRP price, Unilabs is positioning itself as an AI-driven platform built to give traders real advantages. Its Market Pulse AI provides live signals, portfolio automation strategies bring fund-level management to everyday users and its meme coin detection system helps identify hype before it peaks.

Shiba Inu relies on community strength and XRP price leans on institutional flows. But Unilabs is delivering products that can be used today. Traders are responding. Both retail and whales are moving in early, betting that this AI Coin could replicate the breakout patterns of past leaders like Solana or Avalanche.

The fact that Unilabs has gained traction before even hitting major exchanges has made it stand out as one of the strongest presale performers of the year.

Why Q4 Could Belong to Unilabs Finance?

Looking ahead, the market shows three different paths. Shiba Inu is likely to remain stuck in its tight range unless major upgrades arrive. XRP price could extend its rally if volume and whale demand continue but that still depends on the broader market mood.

Unilabs, on the other hand, is accelerating. Its presale is moving fast, its AI features are resonating with traders and the momentum feels more like the start of something than the end of a cycle. Momentum, utility, and innovation often separate winners from laggards in crypto.

Shiba Inu may hold steady, XRP price may keep climbing but Unilabs is the project building direct value at the right time. That’s why more and more traders are calling it the coin to watch in Q4.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu failed to break resistance and looks trapped in sideways movement. XRP price is surging on heavy trading volumes and a flood of renewed interest. But Unilabs Finance is the one delivering real utility with a 60% rally already in place. For traders seeking early altcoin opportunities, it could be the project that defines the next big rally.

