Shiba Inu Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens After Major Bridge Hack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:11
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.2042-19.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+7.36%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+8.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.16841+2.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02756-1.39%

The Shiba Inu development team has frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens after blockchain security firm PeckShield identified a sophisticated attack targeting the Shibarium bridge infrastructure. The security breach prompted immediate action from developers to protect community assets and prevent further exploitation.

Developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed the incident following PeckShield’s alert about suspicious activity on the network. The attackers executed a flash loan exploit to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens through compromised validator signing keys. This attack method allowed the hackers to gain majority control over the bridge system and attempt asset drainage from the Shibarium ecosystem.

The stolen tokens remained locked due to their delegation to Validator 1 and existing staking restrictions. This technical limitation gave the development team a crucial window to implement emergency measures. The team immediately suspended staking functions and initiated comprehensive security protocols to contain the breach.

Emergency Response and Security Measures

Shiba Inu developers transferred stake manager funds to a hardware wallet secured through multisignature technology. The team launched a thorough audit of all validator keys to assess the extent of the compromise and identify potential vulnerabilities within the system architecture.

The stolen tokens were delegated to Validator 1, however, they stayed locked due to staking restrictions, and this allowed the Shiba Inu team to freeze the tokens. This technical safeguard proved instrumental in preventing the complete loss of community assets.

Security firms Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield are collaborating with the Shiba Inu team to investigate the breach. Law enforcement authorities have been notified about the incident. The development team made an unconventional offer to negotiate with the attackers, promising no legal action and offering a bounty reward in exchange for returning the stolen funds.

Market Impact and Ecosystem Implications

At the time of writing, BONE is trading at $0.2014, showing an increase of 22.22% over the last 24 hours following news of the frozen tokens and successful containment measures. The market response suggests investor confidence in the team’s ability to manage security threats effectively.

BONE price source: CoinMarketCap 

The Shibarium bridge is a critical infrastructure for transferring SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and other ecosystem tokens between the Ethereum and Shibarium networks. The bridge facilitates reduced transaction fees and improved processing speeds for decentralized finance applications, gaming platforms, and metaverse integrations.

This security incident follows recent warnings from the Shiba Inu team about Discord-based scams targeting community members. Fraudsters exploited expired Discord links to create fake servers and trick users into wallet verification processes, resulting in complete balance drainage.

Recent ecosystem developments include the upcoming LEASH V2 token migration using a fixed ratio model for seamless transition from LEASH V1. ShibaSwap recently launched a major upgrade focusing on unified multi-chain trading capabilities and enhanced liquidity management systems.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11019/shiba-inu-team-freezes-4-6-million-bone-tokens-following-shibarium-bridge-attack

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Share
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.003-38.77%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks