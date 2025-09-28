Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention

Crypto News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays strong as a cultural icon, but Moonshot MAGAX is gaining momentum with its Meme-to-Earn model, AI-driven fairness, and deflationary design.

An Established Legacy Meets Meme-to-Earn Innovation

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out a lasting spot in the crypto world since its debut in 2020. Once dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB grew rapidly through viral marketing and a fiercely loyal community. Over the years, it has expanded beyond meme status with projects like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, strengthening its ecosystem and keeping it relevant among top meme tokens.

But while SHIB continues to evolve, new contenders are reshaping the meme coin landscape. Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is emerging with a fresh Meme-to-Earn model, where online creativity translates into real rewards. Where SHIB built the legacy, MAGAX is capturing attention as a potential next step in meme coin innovation.

Shiba Inu: A Legacy Meme Coin Still Standing Strong

Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable meme coins. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” it attracted millions of holders and expanded into DeFi with ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 network Shibarium.

As of September 2025, SHIB trades around $0.00001217, boasting a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a loyal global following. Its community-driven initiatives and ecosystem growth ensure it remains relevant in the ever-changing crypto market.

Source: CoinMarketCap – Shiba Inu

SHIB’s Ongoing Challenges

Despite its cultural dominance, Shiba Inu still faces obstacles that limit its growth potential:

Overwhelming Supply: With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult.

With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult. Utility vs. Speculation: Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles.

Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles. Competitive Pressure: With DOGE, Pepe, and newer meme projects, SHIB must continuously fight to stay culturally dominant.

MAGAX: The Meme-to-Earn Evolution

Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) addresses many of the issues meme coins like SHIB face. Instead of unlimited supply or hype-only narratives, MAGAX builds a scarcity-driven, utility-first ecosystem designed for longevity.

Meme-to-Earn Economy: Through its proprietary Loomint AI, MAGAX rewards real meme creators across TikTok, X (Twitter), Reddit, and Instagram—filtering out bots and ensuring authenticity.

Through its proprietary Loomint AI, MAGAX rewards real meme creators across TikTok, X (Twitter), Reddit, and Instagram—filtering out bots and ensuring authenticity. Scarcity-Driven Value: With a maximum supply of 1 trillion tokens and a buy-back-and-burn program, MAGAX avoids the dilution that hampers SHIB’s growth.

With a maximum supply of 1 trillion tokens and a buy-back-and-burn program, MAGAX avoids the dilution that hampers SHIB’s growth. Community at the Core : Holders shape the project through DAO voting, staking, and referral rewards, making MAGAX as participatory as it is profitable.

: Holders shape the project through DAO voting, staking, and referral rewards, making MAGAX as participatory as it is profitable. Presale Buzz: Now in Stage 2 at $0.000293, the presale has already drawn tens of thousands of early investors eager to secure bonuses.

Check the MAGAX Whitepaper for full project details.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Shiba Inu remains an iconic meme token that cemented the link between internet culture and crypto adoption. But for those seeking the next growth wave, MAGAX offers a more structured, future-proofed approach—combining deflationary design, cultural virality, and community incentives.

With Stage 2 of the presale already moving quickly, MAGAX is positioning itself not just as another meme token but as the evolution of meme coins in 2025.

Last Chance Before Prices Jump

For investors, SHIB represents the established past and present of meme coins, while MAGAX signals the future of meme-driven finance. Together, they show how culture continues to fuel crypto adoption—but only one is pioneering a sustainable model that rewards creativity with real economic value.

Don’t wait until Stage 3 prices rise—secure your MAGAX tokens today through the official presale site and join the Meme-to-Earn revolution.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article