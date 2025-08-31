Shiba Inu Network Under Fire After 99.8 % plunge

Shibarium collapses. In ten days, the daily transactions of the Shiba Inu layer 2 blockchain dropped from 4.8 million to less than 10,000, a fall of 99.8%. This is not a slowdown, but a brutal stop. Launched a year ago as the engine of the SHIB ecosystem, the network is facing a spectacular loss of momentum. In a lethargic crypto market at this end of August, this plunge raises questions about the real adoption of this project, which is nevertheless highly exposed in the media.
