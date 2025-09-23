As fresh Shiba Inu news and Dogecoin price predictions make headlines, the race for meme coin dominance is back in the spotlight. Yet while these tokens continue to battle for cultural relevance, a more significant trend is emerging.  A new wave of Payment Finance (PayFi) projects is stepping into the market, with one contender, Remittix, […] The post Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.As fresh Shiba Inu news and Dogecoin price predictions make headlines, the race for meme coin dominance is back in the spotlight. Yet while these tokens continue to battle for cultural relevance, a more significant trend is emerging.  A new wave of Payment Finance (PayFi) projects is stepping into the market, with one contender, Remittix, […] The post Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 03:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.0847-4.28%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01544-3.37%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000585-2.98%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01938-8.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0023-14.40%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298-0.45%

As fresh Shiba Inu news and Dogecoin price predictions make headlines, the race for meme coin dominance is back in the spotlight. Yet while these tokens continue to battle for cultural relevance, a more significant trend is emerging. 

A new wave of Payment Finance (PayFi) projects is stepping into the market, with one contender, Remittix, already being hailed as the project to watch heading into Q4. Instead of chasing hype, capital is moving toward tokens with real-world solutions, setting the stage for a market shift where utility outweighs speculation. Let’s get all the details and talking points.

Shiba Inu News: SHIB Is Still Fighting for Utility

Shiba Inu news reports show SHIB has been under pressure in the recent past due to the decline of meme coins. SHIB dropped over 85% since its peak and is no longer ranked in the top 20 based on market capitalization. 

A double bottom around $0.00001235 has sparked hopes of a rebound, but many are watching nervously: if that support breaks, further decline looks likely. 

Meanwhile, burning activity has picked up and Shibarium development continues, but those gains haven’t translated into a strong breakout yet.

September 2025 price projections have SHIB ranging between approximately $0.000013 and $0.0000155 in the event the market remains stable. 

In an ideal situation, with more utilization, ecosystem development, and demand, SHIB could be at the $0.00004 mark at the end of the year, but it would have to overcome resistance and maintain the community.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Volatility Ahead

Dogecoin has also recently reached a significant milestone with the release of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, which will provide U.S. investors with an official method of getting exposed to the coin.

Although it is officially approved, DOGE is still unpredictable. Its market size and meme image require it to have some sustained momentum, be it hype on social media, celebrities endorsing it, or the general strength of the crypto market, to overcome its current price ceilings. 

Going forward to 2026 and beyond, it has been predicted that DOGE will go above $0.35 by the end of 2025, in case an ETF becomes more influential and traders begin to use it more frequently.

Remittix: The PayFi Powerhouse

While meme coins wrestle for headlines, Remittix is building real momentum. Positioned as the best crypto to buy now in the utility space, it is targeting one of the world’s largest industries: global payments. 

Remittix’s mission is clear: to deliver fast, low-cost crypto-to-bank transfers at scale. Analysts are already calling it a potential 100x crypto, thanks to its working technology and rapid adoption.

Remittix has raised over $26.3 million from more than 32,000 holders, earned Certik’s #1 ranking, and secured Tier-1 exchange listings ahead of its Q4 launch. 

Other Key reasons investors are taking notice:

  • Live global wallet with crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries.
  • Certik’s #1 audited pre-launch project, delivering security and transparency.
  • Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term value.
  • Backed by working technology instead of short-term hype.

The meme coin rivalry makes for entertaining headlines, but the real story is the creation of lasting wealth. With the Remittix launch on the horizon, the clock is ticking for early investors looking to secure a position before mainstream adoption sends prices soaring.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.65-7.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.115-9.66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117914-8.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-9.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4535-12.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963-7.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01543-4.81%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003546-11.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08473-4.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028