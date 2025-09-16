Shiba Inu or Layer Brett; which one are analysts expecting to rally over 25x this year?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:16
NEAR
NEAR$2.685+2.48%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009603+5.52%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304+0.15%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.61-1.35%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010889-5.17%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000586+6.54%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5196-1.51%
Crypto News
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:15

If there’s one phrase that captures the magic of crypto, it’s “25x rally.” We’ve seen tokens rise from obscurity to household names in what feels like overnight.

The thrill of chasing that kind of growth is what keeps traders and dreamers alike glued to their charts. But while history has proven these breakouts possible, the question is always: who’s next?

This year, the spotlight is on both seasoned veterans and fresh challengers. Shiba Inu, a dog-themed favorite, still commands a loyal army and an ecosystem fueled by Shibarium. But now, Layer Brett has burst onto the scene with presale hype, meme power, and actual Layer 2 infrastructure. Could this be the token to rewrite the 25x story this year?

Shiba Inu: The old dog with new tricks

Shiba Inu has spent years proving it’s more than just a meme coin. Since reaching its all-time high of $0.00008616 in October 2021, it has stayed relevant by expanding its ecosystem. Today, its price hovers near $0.000013, held up by continuous token burns and Shibarium, its dedicated Layer 2 solution.

Shiba Inu’s edge lies in its adaptability. Once written off as a meme coin, it now leans on Shibarium to tackle scalability and offer faster, cheaper transactions. The journey has been volatile, with rallies often followed by corrections, but growing adoption of Shibarium continues to fuel optimism within its community.

Analysts suggest Shiba Inu could push toward $0.0000326 by the end of 2025 if adoption grows. That’s not quite 25x, but for loyal holders, it’s another chance to prove the “Shib Army” never runs out of fuel.

Layer Brett: fun on the front, strength at the core

Layer Brett enters the ring with an entirely different playbook. Still in its presale phase at just $0.0058 per token, it blends meme energy with serious Ethereum Layer 2 mechanics. That means transaction speeds up to 10,000 TPS and gas fees that cost less than a fraction of a cent. For anyone tired of congestion and sky-high fees, that’s a game-changer.

It’s not just tech hype. Layer Brett builds its appeal on accessibility, with open participation and no KYC barriers for early adopters. Add a $1 million giveaway into the mix, and you get a presale campaign that feels impossible to ignore.

Momentum is clearly building. With more than $3.7 million raised already, the project is pulling in investors who want to catch the wave before it lists on exchanges. The team describes it as “built for unparalleled rewards,” and the market seems to be listening.

Analysts argue that with its tiny market cap and Layer 2 advantages, Layer Brett has the right ingredients to rally 25x faster than its more mature rivals. Of course, early-stage projects carry risk, but they also carry the spark of exponential upside.

The bottom line

At its core, this is a clash between experience and novelty. Shiba Inu remains a battle tested favorite, backed by one of the largest communities in crypto and its expanding Shibarium ecosystem. For steady, if modest, gains, it still holds appeal.

But Layer Brett is the wildcard, part meme, part mechanism, and fully geared for speed and rewards. Its presale price and ambitious Layer 2 setup give it more room to grow if adoption follows through.

So, which is more likely to hit that 25x dream this year? Analysts lean toward Layer Brett for its explosive upside potential, though Shiba Inu fans aren’t likely to give up their crown without a fight. In crypto, sometimes the underdog, or in this case, the new dog, steals the show.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today! Tokens are currently just $0.0058!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-or-layer-brett-which-one-are-analysts-expecting-to-rally-over-25x-this-year/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to CoinDesk , the ORQO Group, established in Abu Dhabi, manages $ 370 million in assets and integrates four traditional and crypto financial institutions: Mount TFI , Monterra Capital , Nextrope , and Soil . The group will provide on-chain yield services based on private lending for Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform. ORQO has obtained licenses in Poland and Malta and is in the process of applying for regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In the future, it will open multiple RLUSD credit pools, providing yield opportunities for institutional and protocol funds.
TrustFi
TFI$0.00421--%
XRP
XRP$3.0311+1.10%
Soil
SOIL$0.208+0.82%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:41
Share
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket’s SEC filing mentioning other warrants via its latest funding round has raised speculation of a potential Polymarket token launch.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-0.87%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+4.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 18:13
Share
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

PANews reported on September 16th that Polkadot's referendum, #1721, has passed, marking the project's official entry into Phase 2.0. This upgrade eliminates the parachain slot auction, enables flexible scaling, lowers the developer entry barrier, and plans to enable EVM compatibility, improve liquidity, and reduce high staking returns. The annual DOT inflation rate will be reduced to 3.1% in 2026. The Polkadot Hub and related liquidity initiatives are expected to launch in 2026.
Polkadot
DOT$4.214+0.40%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.547+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:10
Share

Trending News

More

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details