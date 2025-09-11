Shiba Inu & Pepe Coin Investors Looking For The Next Big Thing Back Worldwide Trending Remittix

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 19:00
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528-1.49%
Major
MAJOR$0.1599-1.58%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001048-0.85%

Shiba Inu Main2 Remittix537357 4

Shiba Inu’s trending potential has drastically reduced lately as the coin sees a drop in sentiment and market hype. But, as Shiba Inu faces downwards, the new Pepe coin has also joined in the bear move, seeing this top meme coin on a dip.

Also, while the triangle formation on the Pepe coin price chart indicates a strong sell-off, the Shiba Inu price has remained mostly unresponsive. At the same time, Remittix is becoming the new token of choice for investors exiting Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin.

Experts say the Remittix coin could reach $4 this year, while Shiba Inu and Pepe coin continue dropping further. However, here is an analysis that shows why this might be true.

Remittix537357 2

Price Action Suggests Shiba Inu Could Be Losing Top Whales Lately

Remittix537357 3

The price setup of the Shiba Inu over the past weeks, since November last year, following its reversal from $0.00003329. While it first appeared as a minor correction, the Shiba Inu price has continued falling further, hitting a multi-month low of $0.00001010 in June. However, expert analysis suggests this could be a result of a significant sell-off hitting the Shiba Inu coin, mostly by whales.

Following indicator reports, the Shiba Inu price could be poised for more dips as buying falls and sell-off threats continue.

Why The Pepe Coin Hype Might Finally Be Over

Remittix537357 5

Investors in the Pepe coin saw an impressive ROI in 2024, backed by an intense market hype and positive sentiment. This spawns hundreds of clones of the Pepe coin as others try to get a part of the Pepe hype.

The sentiment pushed the price to an ATH at $0.00002824 by December last year. However, the reversal that followed ever since could be signaling an end to the Pepe coin hype.

The Pepe coin price has fallen by over 63% since the beginning of the year, as investors take profit and exit for better tokens. However, the Pepe coin’s hope of a potential recovery is getting less lately as experts suggest the Pepe buzz could be reaching its end soon.

Why Remittix Becomes The Better Choice For Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu Investors

Remittix

The rush to get a highly rewarding utility token is driving attention to the Remittix token lately, as it has completed over 6x in the last few months. However, with eyes on major upcoming milestones, experts say it could more than quadruple the past growth.

This is based on a follow-up analysis of the price growth over the last few weeks, which shows a rapid accumulation. The analysis suggests that the Remittix token could achieve a 40x breakout by December, as its utility drives new adoption.

Some of the utilities driving Remittix accumulation higher lately include:

  • Low-fee crypto to fiat conversion
  • Instant fiat payment to bank accounts using a crypto asset
  • Business API that facilitates instant crypto-to-fiat payment for a business payment gateway.

Experts suggest buying Remittix now as its listing nears completion.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump says his relationship with Musk is over; Binance Alpha launches Open Loot (OL)

PA Daily | Trump says his relationship with Musk is over; Binance Alpha launches Open Loot (OL)

Argentina&#39;s Anti-Corruption Office: Javier Milei&#39;s Libra tweet was a personal act and did not violate public morality regulations; Cetus Protocol was back online on June 8; BiT Global, associated with Justin Sun, withdrew its lawsuit against Coinbase over wBTC; James Wynn once again opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.759-1.06%
SUN
SUN$0.021027+1.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,320.67+0.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/08 17:14
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006091+4.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25785-0.36%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Share
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.0094-1.87%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4592-2.50%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001-4.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump says his relationship with Musk is over; Binance Alpha launches Open Loot (OL)

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX