Shiba Inu Price Drops 3.10% as 1.15M Tokens Burned in Last 24 Hours

Shiba Inu (SHIB) slipped 3.10% in the past 24 hours, settling at $0.00001181. The decline comes even as more than 1.15 million SHIB tokens were burned in the same period, marking a sharp 397% increase in daily burn activity. While the burn signals efforts to reduce supply, the market reaction shows continued investor caution.

Leadership Woes and Security Setbacks Weigh on SHIB

Despite the burn, SHIB has lost 11% in the past week, falling out of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Long-standing enthusiasm among holders has cooled, with many pointing to stagnating prices and missed milestones. Leadership uncertainty has made the situation worse. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has hinted at stepping aside, even suggesting a possible community election to choose a successor. Meanwhile, top developer Kaal Dhairya has distanced himself from assuming leadership, leaving investors unsure of the project's direction.

Technical and security setbacks have also hit the ecosystem. Earlier this month, the Shibarium Bridge suffered a hack that drained more than $4 million. Recovery efforts remain stalled, and the bridge has yet to reopen. Kusama has made his social accounts private, while marketing lead Lucie has scaled back public updates. This vacuum of communication has left many holders questioning the project’s stability and credibility.

Can SHIB Overcome Hurdles to Reach the $1 Dream?

The prospect of SHIB reaching $1 has sharply divided its community. Supporters argue that massive token burns combined with real-world utility could create the right conditions. Lucie previously referenced a ChatGPT-based analysis that suggested such a target, while acknowledging the scale of challenges ahead. Skeptics counter that without stronger leadership and utility adoption, the path to $1 remains more aspirational than achievable.

From a technical standpoint, SHIB recently dipped below its support but quickly reclaimed the zone, showing some hidden buying strength. The token now sits near the lower edge of a triangle formation, a structure often linked to decisive market moves. The bounce from imbalance areas suggests that demand still exists at critical levels. Analysts note that if momentum holds, SHIB could attempt a breakout toward higher price zones, though volatility is expected.

Outlook

Shiba Inu stands at a crossroads. Rising burn rates show commitment to reducing supply, but unresolved leadership issues, unfinished projects, and lingering security concerns weigh heavily on sentiment. For SHIB to mount a true recovery, the community will need more than burns—it will need clarity, trust, and sustainable development.