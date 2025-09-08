Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 20% In September As Layer Brett Gains Thousands Of SHIB Holders

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/08 22:26
The Shiba Inu price is under intense pressure, with analysts projecting a potential 20% decline in September amid weak demand and stagnation across the meme coin market. Once seen as the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB now struggles to live up to its early hype as whales exit and liquidity thins.

In contrast, the Layer Brett (LBRETT) presale is rising rapidly, attracting thousands of SHIB holders. By avoiding Shiba Inu’s traps and offering real tokenomics, LBRETT is emerging as the superior meme coin bet!

SHIB: From Dogecoin Killer to stalled momentum

Shiba Inu burst into fame in 2021, rallying to an all-time high of $0.000088, delivering life-changing returns for early adopters. However, SHIB’s bloated supply of 589 trillion tokens has created a major drag on price growth.

Even after multiple token burns, progress remains painfully slow. With utility lacking and whale exits driving volatile swings, many investors are losing patience. This stagnation has opened the door for alternatives like LBRETT, where lean supply and community culture are working in harmony.

Shiba Inu Price Shows More Weakness Ahead

According to CoinMarketCap data, the Shiba Inu price has dropped nearly 8% year-to-date and continues to hover around $0.000012. Analysts from FXStreet and AMB Crypto now warn of another 20% slide in September if Shibarium adoption fails to attract meaningful on-chain activity.

While SHIB’s developers continue burning tokens, the pace is too slow to counteract its massive supply. Predictions suggest SHIB could struggle to retest even half of its ATH in the coming years.

By contrast, Layer Brett’s presale has already surged over 37% in weeks, with thousands of SHIB holders swapping in for early entry. LBRETT’s capped supply and direct Ethereum Layer-2 integration give it the very structural strengths SHIB has always lacked.

Why SHIB holders are flocking to Layer Brett

If SHIB represents what can go wrong with inflation-heavy meme coins, Layer Brett represents the fix. The project has already raised more than $3 million in presale, a traction that market pundits believe is being fueled by meme whales searching for innovative crypto memes with better fundamentals.

Unlike Shiba Inu’s oversized supply, LBRETT has a 10B capped issuance, making scarcity a natural driver of value. On top of that, LBRETT is plugged directly into Ethereum’s booming Layer-2 ecosystem, where transaction volumes are expected to exceed $10 trillion annually by 2027. This makes it not just a meme coin but a functional player in one of the fastest-growing sectors of crypto.

What’s more, staking rewards above 800% APY keep investors engaged long-term as they reap generous passive income, while a viral $1 million giveaway campaign has ignited community enthusiasm similar to SHIB’s early days.

Yet the key difference lies in sustainability: LBRETT isn’t just hype—it’s utility plus meme culture. By providing the scarcity, scalability, and roadmap SHIB lacks, LBRETT is positioning itself as the go-to replacement for investors seeking both fun and exponential gains.

Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price continues to weaken as supply issues and underwhelming adoption weigh it down. Analysts expect more bearish pain in September, making SHIB’s comeback story look less likely by the day.

In contrast, Layer Brett is surging, fueled by presale momentum, Ethereum Layer-2 integration, capped supply, and massive staking rewards. Thousands of SHIB holders have already made the switch, betting on LBRETT to succeed where Shiba Inu fell short.

For meme coin investors, the shift in loyalty is already underway, so don’t miss your chance to load up on this next 100x meme coin at the $0.0055 presale bargain!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

