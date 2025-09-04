Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Could This Altcoin at $0.035 Overtake SHIB as it Tanks Further?

Since Shiba Inu (SHIB) is struggling to maintain its positions against increasing selling pressure, a new coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is now in the limelight with its bright outlook. Mutuum Finance is in Phase 6 of its presale, and the price of a token is already at $0.035. Phase 7 will increase the price by 14.29 percent to $0.04. So far, the project has raised more than $15.25 million and received more than 15,880 investors.

Mutuum Finance may be even more successful than SHIB, as its value is decreasing. As market sentiment changes and liquidity moves into new decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives, the crypto market is preparing to see a possible shake-up where Mutuum Finance can establish itself as a disruptive player in the altcoin market.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Small Range Will be observed in the Middle of the Bearishness

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now valued at $0.000012 and has fallen approximately 44 percent so far this year, which is indicative of a persistent selling trend and loss of meme-coin hype. Analysts predict that SHIB can fluctuate widely between $0.0000101 on one end and $0.0000455 on the other end in 2025 under the assumption that there will be no major changes in market sentiment.

With its grim backdrop, further short term losses to the lower bound seem more probable unless ecosystem activity or wider crypto momentum stabilize. Though SHIB is still living in the meme culture, investors are focusing more on new utility-driven DeFi offerings like Mutuum Finance.

Official Bug Bounty Program

In partnership with CertiK, Mutuum Finance has created an Official Bug Bounty Program and can provide a reward of up to $50,000 USDT in total to those who detect potential vulnerabilities. The program includes four levels of severity, including critical, major, minor, and low levels, which provides full coverage and strengthens the security and protection of users and investors.

Liquidity Management and Interest Rate Models.

To achieve the balance of liquidity, the platform uses a dynamic interest rate model, which is determined by the utilization. In times of plenty, low rates will boost borrowing and as supply becomes scarce, higher rates will boost repayments and deposits. Borrowers are allowed to use fixed rates during the initiation of the loan in order to be assured of a fixed cost of repayment; these rates are usually high than the variable rates and can be varied when there is a major change in the market. The borrowing at stable rates is limited to very liquid assets.

Massive $100,000 Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a $100,000 giveaway giving 10 winners $10,000 in MUTM tokens. In conjunction with this effort, the project is also building an overcollateralised USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain and has been audited and certified by CertiK, indicating its desire to be transparent and secure.

Moving toward Decentralized Lending.

Mutuum Finance is a non-custodial lending protocol which enables users to keep full ownership of their assets and gain passive income. Borrowers receive access to funds and dynamic rate adjustments increase capital efficiency and ecosystem sustainability through the automatic securing of diversified assets.

Flexibility, Dual-Lending Structure.

The site uses a dual-lending, which is a combination of the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model. P2C uses smart contracts to dynamically set interest charges according to the market situation to enable borrowing at stable rates and safe returns to lenders. P2P provides direct lending and borrowing without mediators and is highly decentralized, which is especially beneficial to risky assets like meme coins.

