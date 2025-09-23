Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB Holders Risk Missing Out On Huge Gains, Many Rotate Into Layer Brett

Shiba Inu remains a top meme coin by market cap, but its price action has left many holders frustrated with slow gains and mounting supply pressures. While SHIB burns continue, the momentum is shifting elsewhere.

A growing wave of investors is rotating into Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 token offering lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and staking rewards over 660% APY. Analysts believe this new contender could deliver the explosive upside SHIB holders crave.

Shiba Inu price prediction shaken as Shibarium hack fuel whale sell-Off

Shiba Inu (SHIB) still sits among the largest meme coins, with its community driving supply cuts through aggressive token burns. Yet the Shiba Inu price prediction has darkened. SHIB dumped 7% in 24 hours as whales panic sold, while a $2.4M flash loan exploit wrecked Shibarium’s BONE bridge—the backbone of the network.

However, rising Shibarium transactions highlight Shiba Inu’s growing utility, with forecasts projecting Shiba Inu could reach $0.00005–$0.0001 by 2026. That outlook implies a 3–5x gain, but the meme coin’s trillion-token supply continues to limit explosive moves.

While steady progress on the Layer-2 network supports long-term relevance, many analysts caution that such a heavy supply ceiling curbs rapid appreciation. As a result, attention is shifting toward newer, high-beta tokens offering sharper upside potential than Shiba Inu can deliver.

Layer Brett flips the script on Shiba Inu with utility and explosive growth

Layer Brett is what Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders wish they had caught at launch. This isn’t another copy-paste token living on an overloaded network—it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 built for real utility. Transactions are lightning-fast, gas fees are nearly zero, and staking rewards top 660% APY, dwarfing traditional DeFi returns.

The project has already pulled in more than $3.9 million in its presale, a sign of explosive community traction. Tokenomics dedicate 25% to staking rewards, ensuring sustainability and avoiding the pump-and-dump cycles that plague many meme coins. Shiba Inu investors, meanwhile, are still chasing modest gains while watching their 2021 highs fade further from reach.

Analysts argue that the Shiba Inu price prediction models no longer inspire confidence, while Layer Brett participants are already securing huge upside. The market is shifting from utility-free memes to solutions that integrate culture with blockchain infrastructure. SHIB had its era, but the fresh momentum now belongs to Layer Brett—a project embodying the evolution of meme coins into real, scalable technology.

Layer Brett emerges as the only 100x meme coin of 2025

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is rewriting the meme coin story, selling at just $0.0058 in presale and already drawing recognition as the top meme coin to buy now. Powered by Ethereum’s Layer 2, it brings fast transactions, low fees, and staking rewards, while adding scalable features for NFTs and community governance.

Analysts tip $LBRETT to surge to $0.50–$0.60 by late 2025, marking a 100x jump from presale prices. With its low market cap and viral meme momentum, Layer Brett looks set to be the only true 100x opportunity this cycle.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

