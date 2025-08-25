Shiba Inu Price Holds, Litecoin ETF Delayed, BlockDAG Rises to Record $383M Mark!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:02
Threshold
T$0.01639-1.44%
U
U$0.0125+0.16%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0195-4.94%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000552-2.98%
Crypto News

Explore how BlockDAG’s $383M presale and expert team are reshaping its future, while Shiba Inu eyes a rally and Litecoin awaits ETF approval!

Strong results in crypto often trace back to execution. Shiba Inu is leaning on chart setups and supply burns, and Litecoin’s trajectory now depends on U.S. regulators approving its ETF. Both are moving forward, but momentum is tied to outside factors.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is charting a different course; its progress comes from the inside. The $383 million raised, 25 billion coins sold, and a 2,660% ROI since Batch 1 highlight a strategy driven by a hands-on team across fintech, marketing, cybersecurity, and education.

With Batch 29 priced at $0.0276, the project isn’t waiting for the market to decide its pace; it’s creating its own. That’s why many see it ranked as one of 2025’s standout crypto coins.

Why BlockDAG’s Leadership Is Its Biggest Advantage!

BlockDAG’s rise has been anything but random. The $383 million secured, 25 billion coins sold, and an impressive 2,660% ROI since Batch 1 all trace back to a leadership team that executes with clarity and direction. Each milestone reflects deliberate planning, with experienced professionals driving progress across every key area of the project.

At the forefront, Chief Marketing Officer Nicolaas David van den Bergh brings over two decades of expertise in digital media, ensuring BlockDAG stays both culturally relevant and globally recognized. On the learning side, Marcus Xavier directs onboarding programs, applying his background from The Uber Academy to create scalable systems that support developers and users alike.

Security also sits at the core of operations. Joshua Sack’s focus within the mining division reinforces resilience through enterprise-grade protections, safeguarding the ecosystem against evolving threats.

Fintech innovation comes from Robert Radek, whose work ensures the platform remains practical, efficient, and ready for mass adoption. Overseeing internal execution, Liza van den Berg drives operations with agility, keeping processes streamlined while momentum builds.

This lineup isn’t for show; it’s a team built to deliver results. With Batch 29 active at $0.0276, BlockDAG’s edge heading into 2025 lies not just in advanced technology but in the seasoned people powering its growth.

Technical Patterns Point to SHIB Rally

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sits near $0.000013, showing resilience at strong support while traders eye potential upside. Chart signals, including cup-and-handle and double-bottom patterns, point to a possible rally, with targets set as high as $0.000036 if support at $0.0000103 holds steady.

Burn activity has increased, reducing circulating supply, while Shibarium continues to drive practical use cases. Together, these factors frame the Shiba Inu SHIBA price prediction around whether the coin can clear resistance levels in the coming weeks.

A push past $0.000014 could spark a run toward higher ground and bring SHIB back into focus. With technical setups and community activity aligning, many are monitoring closely for confirmation of the next leg up.

SEC Pushes Litecoin ETF Into October

The SEC has once again extended its decision on the CoinShares Spot Litecoin ETF, moving the deadline to October 2025. This delay isn’t unique to Litecoin; it’s part of a broader push by regulators to establish uniform standards for digital asset ETFs rather than greenlighting them one by one. Analysts suggest this approach could create a clearer roadmap for future approvals, with thresholds tied to factors such as liquidity and volume.

While the Litecoin application remains pending, the pause reflects an effort to define rules for how such products enter the market. Attention now turns to October as a key date, with expectations building that regulatory clarity could finally give Litecoin the breakthrough it has been waiting for.

The Bottom Line

Speculation can drive headlines, but long-term growth depends on delivery. Shiba Inu is working toward technical breakouts, Litecoin is stuck awaiting regulatory clearance, but BlockDAG is actively shaping its outcome. Its leadership spans product design, system protection, marketing, operations, and education, ensuring no single area is left to chance.

These aren’t figureheads, they’re experts positioned to scale impact. With Batch 29 trading at $0.0276 and recognition building as one of the top crypto coins in 2025, BlockDAG’s rise is rooted in execution over guesswork. For those looking beyond short-term noise, the groundwork being laid by its team makes the project hard to ignore.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/meet-the-team-behind-blockdags-383m-presale-success-shiba-inus-burns-boost-price-litecoin-faces-etf-delay/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01642-1.14%
Solana
SOL$198.42-3.30%
Binance Coin
BNB$862.72-0.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 18:23
Share
NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0562-20.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 07:01
Share
BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Bitmine Ethereum
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/25 19:05
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Vitalik Buterin Defends Ethereum's Future Against Centralization with EIP-7805

The Future of Tractable Deep Generative Models