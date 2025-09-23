The Shiba Inu price has been showing resilience in 2025, with analysts suggesting it could see gains of up to 138% if momentum continues into the next bull run. As one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the world, SHIB continues to benefit from its loyal community and expanding ecosystem. Yet many traders are […] The post Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The Shiba Inu price has been showing resilience in 2025, with analysts suggesting it could see gains of up to 138% if momentum continues into the next bull run. As one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the world, SHIB continues to benefit from its loyal community and expanding ecosystem. Yet many traders are […] The post Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin

2025/09/23 19:45
The Shiba Inu price has been showing resilience in 2025, with analysts suggesting it could see gains of up to 138% if momentum continues into the next bull run. As one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the world, SHIB continues to benefit from its loyal community and expanding ecosystem. Yet many traders are beginning to wonder if SHIB can deliver more than steady returns, especially when new tokens like Layer Brett ($LBRETT) are drawing attention for their much larger upside potential.

Shiba Inu’s outlook in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the better-known meme coins, supported by a large community and steady ecosystem upgrades. Shibarium, its Layer 2 network, has improved transaction costs and speed, and the team continues to experiment with DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects to keep the token relevant.

At the moment, the Shiba Inu price is around $0.00001213, a level that shows how far it still sits from the highs of 2021. Some market watchers think SHIB could move back toward $0.00002–$0.00003 in the next cycle. That would be a solid gain for a large-cap meme token, but it’s unlikely to match the explosive multiples that smaller, early-stage projects can offer.

Why Layer Brett is making waves

This is where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) enters the conversation. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 meme token, it combines the viral pull of meme culture with practical blockchain advantages. Transactions are faster and cheaper, while still benefiting from Ethereum’s security. This design has given it an edge over hype-only meme coins that lack staying power.

The project’s presale has already raised more than $3.9 million, with tokens priced at $0.0058. Early investors can stake directly through the project’s dApp, with rewards currently around 665% APY. These rates will decline as more people join, but they’re creating urgency for early buyers looking to maximize returns.

Beyond staking, Layer Brett has laid out a roadmap that includes NFT integrations, gamified community features, and a $1 million giveaway to reward early adopters. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and clear tokenomics, analysts see it as a project built for growth rather than short-lived speculation.

SHIB vs. Layer Brett: different opportunities

Both SHIB and Layer Brett offer value to investors, but in very different ways. Shiba Inu provides relative stability and a strong community base, with moderate gains possible if the broader crypto market strengthens. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still in its early presale stage, leaving room for explosive upside if momentum carries into 2025.

Some analysts predict Layer Brett could deliver 100x or more once it launches, putting it in the same conversation as meme coin success stories like PEPE and Dogecoin in their early days. For investors who don’t want to miss out on the next big move in the meme coin sector, $LBRETT is emerging as a clear contender.

Final thought

The Shiba Inu price outlook remains positive, with steady growth likely if adoption continues. But for traders seeking outsized gains, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is being positioned as the token with far greater upside. With its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, high staking rewards, and surging presale momentum, many see it as the next 100x meme coin of 2025.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

