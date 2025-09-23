Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at around $0.000013, after seeing a little 1.30% increase over the past 24 hours and a market cap of $7.33 billion.Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at around $0.000013, after seeing a little 1.30% increase over the past 24 hours and a market cap of $7.33 billion.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Here’s When SHIB Could Rally Over 10x to $0.00020 and Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Will Deliver Better Gains

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 18:23
1
1$0.016891+135.97%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000122+1.24%
Capverse
CAP$0.11692-15.19%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+25.62%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02356-1.75%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000973+1.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002922-13.85%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at around $0.000013, after seeing a little 1.30% increase over the past 24 hours and a market cap of $7.33 billion. Despite its steady performance, whispers of a potential 10x rally to $0.00020 are igniting excitement among investors. Yet, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is taking over as the best meme coin with bold promises of delivering better gains. Here’s when SHIB could see the price rally and why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will deliver better gains.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Timeline for a possible major rally

A careful Shiba Inu price prediction begins with math. At $0.000013, reaching $0.00020 implies about a 15x move, which equals roughly a 1,507% increase. 

SHIB Price Chart | TradingView

That means the often quoted “over 10x” description is conservative in absolute terms, yet still plausible if a broad crypto market surge occurs. Many market observers point to mid-2026 as a plausible window for such a rally if macro sentiment, developer activity, and token burn programs align. While these developments could push SHIB to impressive heights, its massive market cap means that even a 10x increase will take significant liquidity and time to achieve. This is why many investors are turning their attention to newer meme coins like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), where the upside potential appears far greater.

Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) may deliver better gains than SHIB

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) combines meme culture with Layer 2 ambitions, promising low fees and fast transactions plus a community-first approach. For investors comparing the Shiba Inu price prediction to other opportunities, LILPEPE’s lower market value offers greater percentage upside for early buyers.  Little Pepe’s presale has shown strong momentum. Stage 11 sold out earlier than expected, helping the presale raise $22,325,000. The token is currently in stage 12, priced at $0.0021, a 110% jump since presale commencement. 

Over 15.59 billion LILPEPE tokens have been sold, and CoinMarketCap has listed the token, boosting discoverability. These measurable milestones give Little Pepe a visible growth path while traders continue to follow every Shiba Inu price prediction update. Security builds trust. Little Pepe completed a CertiK audit and received a 95.49% security score, which supports on-chain confidence. Also, over 64,000 entries have already been recorded for the Little Pepe mega giveaway tied to presale stages 12 through 17.  Rewards include 5 ETH for the top buyer, 3 ETH for the second, 2 ETH for the third, and fifteen random buyers winning 0.5 ETH each. On top of that, holders remain eligible for a $777k giveaway where ten winners will each receive $77,000 in LILPEPE. 

Head-to-head: Shiba Inu price prediction vs Little Pepe momentum

The Shiba Inu scenario that reaches $0.00020 could materialize if a broad market rally and meaningful ecosystem developments arrive by 2026. However, SHIB’s large market cap means such a move requires sustained capital inflows and time.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers a contrasting proposition: lower entry price, aggressive presale growth, credible audit results, and high-profile giveaways that can accelerate community growth. Investors who follow every Shiba Inu price prediction headline may choose to allocate a portion to SHIB for long-term exposure while taking a speculative stake in Little Pepe for higher short-term upside.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu price prediction headlines will continue to attract attention, and under the right conditions, SHIB could post large gains. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presents an alternative route to achieving outsized returns, driven by early-stage presale momentum, a strong audit score, a CoinMarketCap listing, and substantial community incentives.  A small allocation to SHIB for longer-term potential, combined with an early presale position in LILPEPE, could capture both the slow-burning potential and the chance for quick appreciation. The Shiba Inu price prediction remains an important part of the conversation, and Little Pepe is positioning itself to be a high upside contender in the meme coin space.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+1.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-4.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30