Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is SHIB About to See Its Biggest Rally Since 2021, or Is This $0.035 Crypto a Better Bet for 2025?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 06:19
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing strong performance signals once more as traders debate whether the token can get ready for its biggest rally since 2021. With token burns and community power on the table, SHIB has the potential to make the headlines of the 2025 bull run. But whereas SHIB relies disproportionately on hype cycles, a different project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is quietly garnering investors’ attention with a utility-based model. Still available in presale for just $0.035, MUTM’s lending-and-borrowing protocol makes it a DeFi player with much more long-term potential than meme-based tokens. For some, the real question isn’t whether SHIB pumps, but whether MUTM is the wiser wager for huge returns in 2025.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001316 as of today, with recent price action having it hit resistance at $0.00001400 levels, and strong support coming in at $0.00001290-$0.00001310. Social media sentiment and token burns in the recent few days have stoked whispers that SHIB is about to make a major move, perhaps replaying past swings in its history. 

Yet, the high volatility that comes with meme-based tokens means the gains can arrive suddenly and withdraw just as rapidly if volume dries up or if sentiment in wider markets turns risk-negative. In contrast to SHIB’s speculative dynamics, investors regard new Mutuum Finance, as having better prospects for lasting growth in 2025.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rise

Mutuum Finance is now at stage six of its presale standing at $0.035 following its 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The market is witnessing record-breaking demand for the project where more than 16,450 investors have subscribed and crossed $16.05 million raised.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for the platform’s security. The bugs have been categorized on four levels namely, critical, major, minor, and low.

Mutuum Finance maintains strong safety measures on any asset that is collateralized in such a way that the safety of the protocol and user are not in jeopardy. They maintain target collateral ratios, lending limits and deposit limits. Off close undercollateralized positions are incentivized as a means of ensuring systemic stability to get liquidated in a timely manner with call penalties and charge liquidation guarantee remediation.

Collateral efficiency is maximized in the collateralized securities, i.e., lending efficiency is maximized in Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios of highly collateralized finance. Reserve problems are introduced as a buffer against unnormal market situations, and over-spilling reserves can be levied on highly volatile assets to counteract the volatility.

Reshaping Lending 

Mutuum Finance’s long-term goal is to shake up the DeFi model as it currently exists. In pursuit of this goal, the project is promoting early adoption by hosting a $100,000 giveaway that will give 10 people a $10,000 MUTM reward.

Mutuum Finance is a two-way DeFi lending platform, and its benefit is to borrowers and lenders. It is an institutional investor and retail investor open protocol, as well as manipulative-resistant.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming the smarter long-term investment compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB). While SHIB may witness temporary rallies driven by hype and burns, its speculative nature makes long-term growth uncertain. The presale of MUTM, however, is at $0.035 in Stage 6 and will increase in the next stage, with over $16.05M raised and 16,410+ investors already on board. Backed by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a $100K community airdrop, and a strong collateral protection, Mutuum Finance offers a proven, utility-driven DeFi model with real adoption potential. Lock in your tokens now at presale prices before the next stage increase.

