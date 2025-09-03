Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is SHIB Running Out of Steam? Analysts Back Layer Brett as the Next PEPE

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 20:10
SHIBAINU
Shiba Inu Main2

Shiba Inu, once the darling of meme coin mania, is showing signs of fatigue. Down roughly 42% year-to-date, SHIB has left many traders questioning whether the hype-fueled rallies of the past can be reignited or if the token is finally running out of steam. 

Despite its massive community and earlier success stories of overnight millionaires, the reality is setting in that the path forward may be tougher than ever.

Meanwhile, attention is shifting. Analysts suggest that the market’s appetite for the “next big meme coin” is far from dead, it’s just migrating. In fact, growing buzz now surrounds Layer Brett (LBRETT), tipped as the next PEPE-style breakout with stronger fundamentals and fresh momentum.

lbrett banner

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB struggling to fetch momentum

Shiba Inu hasn’t exactly been man’s best friend this year. The token is down roughly 42% year-to-date, now trading around $0.00001227. Compare that to Bitcoin’s 90% surge in the same stretch, and SHIB looks more like the tired pup lagging behind the pack than the energetic meme rocket it once was. 

Technically, the chart isn’t wagging its tail either. SHIB has slipped into a descending channel while flashing the dreaded “death cross.” Momentum gauges like the RSI (~40) and Money Flow Index aren’t offering comfort, both point to weak inflows and sluggish buying pressure. In short, buyers aren’t rushing in.

Even the famous burn strategy, once SHIB’s party trick, isn’t sparking fireworks anymore. Despite a jaw-dropping 3,172% surge in token burns in Q3, the price barely twitched. The takeaway? Reducing supply alone isn’t enough to stir up the old hype machine.

That said, while SHIB has shown sparks like rising transfers and a Golden Cross, weak RSI and heavy shorting keep the next Shiba Inu price prediction firmly leashed.

Layer Brett wants to be more than just a meme

Remember how Pepe shocked the market, flipping from internet joke to a billion-dollar token practically overnight? That kind of lightning doesn’t strike often, but when it does, it electrifies the entire crypto community. Now, a new contender, Layer Brett, is shaping up to chase that same wild momentum, and it’s packing more than just meme magic.

Layer Brett blends the playful spirit of Brett with the serious horsepower of Layer 2 technology. That means faster transactions, lower fees, and a blockchain ecosystem that doesn’t just exist for laughs, it’s designed to reward the community every step of the way. Think of it like Dogecoin’s fun mixed with Polygon’s scalability, but stitched together with a culture-first approach.

And here’s where it gets really spicy: Layer Brett isn’t just aiming to be another token, it’s setting its sights on the big dogs of Layer 2, like Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync. By combining meme energy with real scaling solutions, it’s creating a fresh, community-driven network that could actually rival the heavyweights.

Layer Brett presale is moving faster than a meme gone viral

Layer Brett’s presale is on fire, LBRETT is priced at just $0.0053 per token, with the next tier locked at $0.0055. Over $2M has already been raised, 10% of the presale supply vaporized in hyper-velocity sales, and the project has blasted past 5,500 holders. Early buyers can even stake for eye-popping rewards of 1,270%.

Once the presale ends, claiming is straightforward: simply reconnect the same wallet and visit the official Layer Brett claim page. From there, your tokens are ready to roll, no fuss, no stress, just pure meme-fueled momentum.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu may still command a loyal following, but its recent struggles show the meme coin crown is slipping. With weak technicals, fading burn impact, and cautious sentiment, the next Shiba Inu price prediction doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. 

Meanwhile, the spotlight is quickly shifting to Layer Brett, a project blending meme culture with real Layer 2 utility. With rapid presale success, explosive community growth, and staking rewards that turn heads, LBRETT looks poised to capture the meme coin narrative, and maybe even redefine it.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
