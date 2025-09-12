Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Lures SHIB Whales Eyeing A 45X ROI in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:41
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004269-2.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196326+1.57%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001325+1.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09693-3.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001675-1.29%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000054+9.75%

Shiba Inu’s price prediction is gaining fresh steam, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is winning attention in the crypto market as SHIB whales change their strategy. Mutuum Finance is currently at Stage 6 of presale and the token price has been capped at $0.035. Stage 7 raises the price by 14.29% to $0.04. The project raised more than $15.6 million and more than 16,200 investors have invested so far. With estimates predicting a potential 45X ROI, Mutuum Finance is turning out to be a low-risk  giant in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Shiba Inu Meets Resistance as Momentum Remains Limited

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sits at $0.00001308 with intraday volatility ranging from $0.00001263 to $0.00001309. The token continues in consolidation below pivotal resistance around $0.00001234–$0.00001300, with minimal upside momentum, recent technical structures like a descending triangle pointing towards a potential breakout being imminent, though bearish structures still prevail. As investors start to shift focus towards new DeFi opportunities, products such as Mutuum Finance are starting to quietly gain traction alongside SHIB.

Official Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance and CertiK have introduced an official Bug Bounty Program valued at $50,000 USDT for white-hat hackers to help identify bugs in the project’s codebase. The program scores potential issues on four severity levels: critical, major, minor, and low. Its objectives are enhancing security, protecting investors, and protecting users on the platform.

Interest and Liquidity Models

The project applies a dynamic interest rate model to maintain the liquidity of the platform in equilibrium.

Lower rates encourage more individuals to borrow when there is high demand for borrowed funds. Individuals will repay more and inject more money into circulation when the rates are low. Borrowing may also be on fixed rates, which are above floating but can be re-negotiated upon changes in the market conditions. Fixed rates are only typically applied to very liquid assets.

Mutuum Finance is decentralized and MUTM holders control the ecosystem. Borrowers have freedom of borrowing, whereas system interest rate design enables long-term sustainability and efficiency. The design also enables automatic diversification of purchases, making the platform sustainable and adaptive in the DeFi economy.

Price Discovery

Precise price data is necessary for borrowing, lending, and liquidation to be secure. Mutuum Finance makes use of Chainlink oracles to provide market prices in USD and local tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX to the system. Fallback oracles, combined feed data, and time-weighted average decentralized exchange prices are also employed by the system to keep valuations as precise under stress market conditions.

Lending: Dual-Layer Lending Framework

The project’s double-lending system provides users the choice of using Peer-to-Peer lending (P2P) or lending through smart contracts (P2C) directly. The P2C system includes ongoing market observation by smart contracts in order to maximise interest payments such that the borrowers may lend at fair rates directly with automated interest payment to investors. P2P platform enables the borrower and lender to negotiate themselves without relying on any intermediary, thereby providing greater freedom and independence on the platform.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing strong attention from SHIB whales as they seek higher returns ahead of 2025. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, with Stage 7 set to rise 14.29% to $0.04. The project has raised $15.6M and attracted 16,200+ investors, with forecasts pointing to a potential 45x ROI. Featuring a dual P2P and P2C lending model, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and dynamic interest mechanisms, Mutuum Finance combines growth potential with robust security. Join Stage 6 now to lock in the lower price before the next phase begins.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/mutuum-finance-mutm-lures-shib-whales-eyeing-a-45x-roi-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.96+2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714-2.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01425-0.90%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Share
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Share
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
Union
U$0.00951+1.82%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019299+25.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap