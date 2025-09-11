Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Price Set To Fall Over 25% In 2025, So Which Are Smart Alternatives?

Shiba Inu once rode meme mania straight to legend, but that spark is sputtering now. This year, it’s a 25% drop on the charts, and now, it’s a new death cross that signals fading momentum. SHIB’s upside fade has turned whales cautious, and the smart ones are on the hunt for the next 100x ticket. What are the best alternatives for Shiba Inu in 2025? Let’s find out more.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Just Flipped Deadly Bearish with Death Cross

Shiba Inu price analysis. Source: TradingView

Shiba Inu’s chart hit a rough patch: its 50-day moving average slid under the 200-day average, classic death cross signaling bearish momentum. That’s the second one this year. The first arrived in February, and SHIB tripped down to $0.00001.

August briefly brought optimism after a golden cross formed, but macro headwinds and the notorious fall crypto season erased that. SHIB reclaimed $0.000013 but couldn’t hold it.

Shiba Inu whale activity. Source: Santiment

Trading stays fractured around $0.0000125, even as burn activity surged over 1,600% in a day. Whales also played games: they added $135 million worth of SHIB, then offloaded $25 million hours later, pushing supply in profit from 20% to nearly 30%. That’s the deep-pocketed ones resizing their portfolio cautiously.

Structurally, SHIB still rests in a breakout attempt, but without fresh buying pressure, levels under $0.000012 and potentially lower look likely. A drop of 25% in 2025 isn’t improbable—and that’s not even considering market-wide drag. At best, the Shiba Inu price prediction looks flat-to-down unless something changes fast.

Smart Money Pour Millions in LBRETT’s L2 Utility Meme Platform

For weeks, headlines haven’t kept quiet about the new Layer Brett‘s revolutionary power in the meme market. Developed on Ethereum’s Layer 2, LBRETT offers faster transaction speeds and lower costs, addressing one of the most common criticisms of traditional meme coins. The project’s design focuses on scalability, ensuring that adoption does not come at the expense of efficiency.

And within weeks, Layer Brett is proving its viral and utility power. Its presale already raised over $3 million, and FOMO has shot the price to $0.0055. The utility part resonated with SHIB whales. Staking yield is north of 800% APY, a structured incentive model that converts community participation into measurable returns. Beyond its meme-inspired identity, the project incorporates a burn mechanism to manage supply, governance features that allow community input, and plans for integration into NFTs and gamified platforms.

These elements distinguish it from tokens that rely solely on speculation. Instead, Layer Brett combines cultural appeal with functional mechanisms to sustain long-term interest. This balance of utility and narrative gives the project an edge in an increasingly competitive market. While SHIB falters again this year, Layer Brett has positioned itself as both a cultural movement and a functional digital asset.

Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price prediction now curves toward decline. Weak chart structure, washed-out whale activity, and stale narrative have pushed it toward a slow downward grind. SHIB whale had lost all hope for another 100x mover, until LBRETT came in.

Layer Brett is doing more than memes. It pairs culture with architecture. Its presale traction, built-in yields, and forward roadmap make it stand out as the meme coin that thinks ahead. Its presale is currently priced at just $0.0055, an excellent entry price for that unbeatable L2 utility it offers.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

