Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows Slower Growth — Is Pepeto the Real Best Crypto to Buy Now

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/03 22:15
RealLink
REAL$0.06114+2.82%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001255+2.70%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000557+0.72%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002692+10.64%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002586+4.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00765-2.04%
Pepeto

Which crypto meme coin could lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme tokens are once again in the spotlight as the new cycle begins. In the last bull run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) made early investors millionaires and showed the strength of meme-driven tokens. Now traders are asking what the next big opportunity is. A new presale called Pepeto (PEPETO) is rising fast, bringing meme culture together with real utility. The question is clear: how does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu, and which is the best crypto to buy now?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Shiba Inu is still one of the biggest meme coins in the market. It has a loyal community and remains near the top of the rankings. Analysts believe SHIB could move toward $0.00003 to $0.00005 in this bull run. That would give solid gains, but it will not deliver the 100x growth seen in 2021.

The reason is its size. Shiba Inu already holds a market cap of many billions of dollars. The bigger a coin gets, the harder it is to rise quickly. That is why many traders are turning to smaller meme coins like Pepeto that still have the chance for much larger returns.

Pepeto’s Presale Strength and Early Growth

Pepeto is a new meme coin that blends viral culture with real products. It is still in presale at only $0.000000150, giving early buyers billions of tokens for small amounts of money. The project has already raised over $6.4 million and built a community of more than 100,000 people across Telegram, Instagram, and X.

Pepeto is not just about hype. It is launching with real tools. PepetoSwap allows trading with zero fees, while PepetoBridge makes it possible to transfer safely between blockchains. These features give Pepeto clear use cases beyond speculation.

The setup is also fair and transparent. There are no team wallets, no trading taxes, and the contracts are audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. This makes it more secure than most presale tokens.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction vs Pepeto Potential

The difference between the two is clear. Shiba Inu might see steady growth, but its massive market cap makes another 100x very unlikely. Pepeto, however, is still at entry-level pricing. At the presale price of $0.000000150, a $2,500 buy secures around 16.6 billion tokens.

Analysts suggest that if Pepeto were to reach the same levels that Shiba Inu hit at its peak of $0.00008, that $2,500 entry could be worth more than $1.3 million. Shiba Inu already proved it was possible in 2021, and now Pepeto, with both meme energy and real utility, may be ready to do the same in 2025.

Pepeto also offers staking rewards of 234% APY, giving holders passive income while they wait for the price to rise. Whales are already buying in presale, knowing that every stage pushes the price higher and reduces available supply.

How to Buy Pepeto

Buying Pepeto is quick and simple.

1. Download a crypto wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

2. Add ETH, USDT, or BNB to your wallet.

3. Go to the official website at pepeto.io.

4. Connect your wallet and buy Pepeto tokens at the presale price of $0.000000150.

This process makes it easy for anyone to join early before Pepeto lists on exchanges.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu will always be part of meme coin history, but its huge market cap means the days of extreme returns are likely over. Pepeto, on the other hand, is still new. It is affordable, fully audited, and comes with real products like PepetoSwap and PepetoBridge. That makes it stand out from the usual presale hype.

With over $6.4 million already raised and staking rewards of 234% APY live during presale, momentum is building quickly. Each stage raises the price, giving the best entry to early buyers. For those who missed Shiba Inu’s rise in 2021, Pepeto could be the second chance, but only for those who act before the market catches on.

Disclaimer

Always buy Pepeto only from the official website: https://pepeto.io. Watch out for scams that copy the project name.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io 

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true 

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$860.63+1.67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1256+2.03%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002577+3.24%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

Popular crypto analyst Nick Anderson believes XRP current trajectory resembles Amazon’s (AMZN) performance just before its explosive rally.  Anderson shared this view in a recent episode of his Bullrunners show. Notably, he compared XRP’s recent price action to Amazon’s stock history. He emphasized that AMZN traded sideways for about 3,800 days—more than 10 years—starting from the year 2000.  Anderson pointed out that Amazon’s stock finally broke out in a massive cup-and-handle pattern in 2010. Following the breakout, AMZN entered a consolidation phase before skyrocketing from $5 to $200—a staggering 3,900% rally. He noted this explosive run unfolded over 15 years, from 2010 to 2025.  XRP to Hit $100 - $200 Interestingly, he suggested that XRP has mirrored AMZN’s performance over the years and that the third-biggest token is currently in a similar consolidation phase. Like AMZN did before its massive rally, Anderson claims XRP is using its previous high as support.  With XRP trading around $2.75 at the time of the analysis, he emphasized that the token is not far from the point — $5 — where AMZN began its rally. As XRP continues to mirror Amazon’s performance, Anderson speculated that the token could theoretically reach $100-$200, just like Amazon.  However, he noted that it would take years for XRP to achieve this milestone. Notably, the analyst believes many long-term holders, particularly those within the age of 30, could become wealthy if XRP climbs to a minimum target of $100. He assumes that by the time XRP reaches $100, these young investors will have turned 45 to 50 years old. He estimates that if XRP reaches $100, a holding of 10,000 tokens would be valued at $1 million.  XRP Short-Term Target  While expecting the forecast to take several years to materialize, Anderson predicted that XRP could soar to around $5 to $30 in the current cycle.  After this cycle’s rally, Anderson anticipates a major crash, which would eventually pave the way for “true adoption.” By 2030 and beyond, he expects to see strong price appreciation that will ultimately propel XRP’s price to the $100-$200 level.  According to him, XRP could attain the ambitious $100-$200 target faster than expected, especially if it sees massive liquidity – similar to what happened before the 2017 surge.  Meanwhile, the $100 price target is not new to XRP. As reported earlier, community commentators such as Linda Jonas and Moonshilla have predicted XRP’s spike to a lofty target.  In the meantime, the price of XRP is up 0.94% over the past 24 hours as it trades at $2.83. It has once again overtaken USDT and now ranks as the third-biggest cryptocurrency globally. To reach the $100-$200 target, XRP must soar by 3,433% and 6,967%.
Boom
BOOM$0.01237-2.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011+2.47%
XRP
XRP$2.8708+2.61%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 21:59
Share
Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Why Ripple's former dev chief thinks Arbitrum may have just changed Ethereum's Layer-2 game
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0056+10.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04259-0.88%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5127+1.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Hong Kong SFC Regulated Exchange Lists BNB for Professional Investors

Changes in US crypto laws could impact charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case