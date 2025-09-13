Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Where Is SHIB Headed This Quarter? Layer Brett Is Backed For 65x Gains.

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 22:29
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000143+5.06%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000591+6.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02683-1.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0183-0.65%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5598+0.16%

Many crypto enthusiasts are seeking the next big opportunity, contrasting with the uncertain Shiba Inu Price Prediction chart and where SHIB is headed this quarter. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a new Layer 2 crypto that combines meme power with serious utility on Ethereum. This presale has garnered significant attention, with analysts suggesting Layer Brett is backed for 65x gains, a stark contrast to established meme coins.

Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism

Layer Brett offers an escape from the limitations of older meme tokens. While projects like Shiba Inu and even the original Brett, or SHIB, remain on congested Layer 1 networks, $LBRETT leverages Ethereum Layer 2 for blistering speeds—up to 10,000 TPS. 

This innovation compresses gas fees to a mere $0.0001, making transactions accessible for everyone. The project notes it’s “built for speed, rewards, and a whole lot of character.” Its focus on utility, including staking and future interoperability, sets a new standard for meme coin development. This Layer 2 blockchain truly shines.

Layer Brett is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin fusing vibrant meme culture with genuine blockchain utility. It aims to disrupt the meme token landscape by delivering real-world scalability, offering lightning-fast transactions, and ultra-low gas fees. 

Unlike utility-free predecessors, Layer Brett is purpose-built for performance and user rewards, evolving beyond its Base chain origins. It’s fast. Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain, alleviating congestion on the leading Ethereum network while retaining its security.

 This Layer 2 scaling allows for near-instant transactions and dramatically reduced costs. Early adopters can stake $LBRETT immediately via the dApp for high-yield rewards, currently advertised at a 700% APY. The platform also plans gamified staking and NFT integrations.

Shiba Inu price prediction and future forecast

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular decentralized meme coin launched in August 2020, often dubbed the “Dogecoin killer.” This ERC-20 token operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The Shiba Inu ecosystem has expanded to include a decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, and an NFT collection known as Shiboshis. 

While Shiba Inu boasts a strong community, its utility largely stems from its meme status and token burning mechanisms, differing significantly from the Layer Brett approach.

Analyst forecasts for the Shiba Inu Price Prediction vary widely due to the volatile nature of meme coins. Historically, SHIB has seen periods of explosive growth, but also significant retracements. Its price action often mirrors broader crypto market sentiment and social media trends, rather than fundamental utility advancements. 

Unlike Layer Brett, Shiba Inu lacks a distinct Layer 2 scalability solution; its future gains depend largely on sustained community engagement and market hype. What does this mean for the Shiba Inu Price Prediction going forward? Some coverage cites SHIB’s ATH was around $0.000088.

Why investors are choosing Layer Brett

The ongoing Layer Brett presale, priced at $0.055 per $LBRETT token, offers an early entry point. With its Ethereum Layer 2 tech and promised 55,000% APY for early stakers, analysts project significant upside. 

As a new crypto coin with strong fundamentals and a vibrant meme coin energy, many see $LBRETT as a low-cap crypto gem with potential for 65x gains during the next crypto bull run.

Layer Brett represents a compelling blend of meme culture and Layer 2 blockchain utility, setting it apart from peers like Shiba Inu. Its presale offers a chance to engage with a project designed for speed and high rewards. 

Join the fast-growing Layer 2 project now.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01512+4.85%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.4578+2.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,625.69+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 23:05
Share
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.189+3.66%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002747+3.11%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06414-0.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003697+1.37%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:10
Share

Trending News

More

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025