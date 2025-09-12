Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu

By: Coindoo
2025/09/12 23:45
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000293+0.68%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001357+4.22%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000557+4.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1492+4.70%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5636+2.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878-7.31%

Since then, SHIB has become a household name in the meme coin space, causing optimistic Shiba Inu price predictions from market analysts.

However, in 2025, SHIB looks to be slowing down, and the token’s outlook looks more modest than being poised for exponential growth. Meanwhile, Deepseek AI recently spotted a new altcoin called Layer Brett (LBRETT), tipping it to surge by over 1,000% during the next crypto rally. Could LBRETT be the next SHIB? Let’s find out.

Deepseek AI predicts Layer Brett as the next Shiba Inu

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now more than generative platforms. Some like Deepseek AI also dig deep into the financial markets to spot hidden gems and fresh opportunities for traders and investors. In a recent turn of events, Deepseek AI’s analysis has highlighted Layer Brett as the next 100x crypto due to various reasons.

First, the Layer Brett project is one of the few that combines meme coin hype with actual use cases to create an ecosystem where users can invest in a fun way and also leverage the platform’s strengths for trading and investing.

For instance, Layer Brett isn’t just about jokes and community hype. It is built on Ethereum Layer-2 infrastructure, offering users a platform to trade crypto at a lower fee and faster speed. The Layer Brett platform is also designed to be scalable, making it a great choice among developers looking to build Web3 applications and smart contracts.

Another major attraction is the Layer Brett’s staking system. According to the Deepseek report, the earliest buyers of the LBRETT token on presale can lock in massive staking rewards of over 760% APY. So, while early believers hold their tokens, they can enjoy these rewards and also potentially win big when Layer Brett launches on exchanges.

Shiba Inu’s dominant era could be over

The promising outlook shown by Layer Brett is one of the reasons SHIB investors are jumping ship and joining the hot presale. Despite its past success, the latest Shiba Inu price prediction shows the meme coin is on a decline.

Not even the utility features like the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain and upcoming community updates have been able to revive the SHIB price from its continuous fall since 2021. This has caused a pessimistic Shiba Inu price prediction of barely 2% gains in 2025.

Conversely, Layer Brett just started rising as a meme coin with utility, attracting investors who believe the strong SHIB days may be over due to its large market cap and overall negative outlook. These traders are now turning to LBRETT, as it’s positioned to be the next Shiba Inu due to a similar early trajectory.

LBRETT’s potential is unmatched by other meme coins

Based on Deepseek AI’s recent analysis and the early Layer Brett presale data, the project has everything it takes to be the next big meme coin. With features like high staking rewards, Layer-2 scalability, and community virality on lock, even established meme coins may be unable to catch up with Layer Brett in 2025.

Conclusion

Join the Layer Brett presale to be part of the next big thing in the meme coin space before the next crypto rally. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2708+0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04429+2.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37463+14.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+18.15%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2101+2.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.00916-3.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.942+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11256+2.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet