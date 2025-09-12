Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why SHIB Investors Are Cashing Out Profits & Betting Big On Layer Brett

By: Coindoo
2025/09/12 19:15
While SHIB remains one of the biggest names in the space, many early investors are beginning to take profits and explore higher-upside opportunities.

One token that’s gaining serious attention this month is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that’s blending strong community hype with staking rewards and real blockchain infrastructure. With SHIB’s price action slowing down in recent months, traders are asking: is Layer Brett the next big 100x play?

Shiba Inu Price struggles to break out in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) became a legend in the 2021 bull run, turning small early investments into massive life-changing gains. Its success was driven by social media hype, meme culture, and a vibrant community. Over time, the project introduced Shibarium, its own Layer 2 solution, to improve scalability and reduce gas fees.

Despite these innovations, Shiba Inu price performance has cooled in 2025. The token has mostly traded sideways, showing limited volatility or upside momentum in recent months. While long-term holders still back SHIB’s future, some are starting to shift capital toward newer, more agile meme tokens that offer staking, gamification, and early-stage growth potential.

Layer Brett gains steam with staking rewards and Layer 2 speed

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly becoming a favorite among meme coin hunters looking for the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu-style breakout. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it provides low fees and fast transactions, paired with viral meme energy and real token utility.

The token is currently in presale at a fixed price of $0.0055, and it has already raised over $3.4 million from early investors. One of the biggest reasons for this rapid traction is its live staking program, which currently offers around 750% APY. Users can stake directly from MetaMask or Trust Wallet with no KYC, giving them immediate exposure to high-yield passive income while the token is still in its early phase.

But Layer Brett isn’t just about staking. The team is rolling out NFT integrations, gamified earning systems, multichain compatibility, and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, which helps maintain scarcity. There’s also a $1 million community giveaway currently live to reward early users and boost visibility across X (Twitter) and Telegram.

Why SHIB holders are rotating into LBRETT

Many SHIB investors are looking at Layer Brett as the next 100x opportunity, especially with SHIB price action cooling off. Unlike Shiba Inu in its early days, Layer Brett is launching with working features and utility from day one. It’s tapping into the same meme-driven excitement, but with DeFi mechanics, fast transactions, and staking rewards that modern traders are demanding.

This makes LBRETT stand out in a crowded market of copycat meme tokens. It’s not just hype, it’s a meme coin backed by infrastructure, offering both short-term incentives and long-term potential.

Final thought: SHIB paved the way, but Brett could carry the torch

The Shiba Inu price may eventually see another breakout, but for now, many traders are choosing to diversify into projects with more immediate upside. Layer Brett is offering that, with high staking returns, strong community growth, and real Layer 2 scalability.

For those who missed the early SHIB or DOGE wave, Layer Brett at $0.0055 might just be the best shot at capturing a new 100x meme coin before it hits the mainstream.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
