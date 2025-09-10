Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why This Trending Crypto Layer Brett Is Being Called The Next PEPE

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 18:43
The latest Shiba Inu price prediction has investors split. SHIB is still one of the most recognized meme coins in the market, backed by a massive community and the launch of Shibarium. But traders are beginning to wonder if the days of 100x rallies are gone. At the same time, a new contender—Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is being compared to Pepe coin (PEPE) and tipped as the breakout meme coin of 2025.

Shiba Inu’s slowing momentum

Shiba Inu’s rise to the top was legendary. From its meme-driven launch to billions in market cap, SHIB turned early holders into millionaires. But replicating that kind of run has proven difficult. Shibarium was designed to add utility and extend SHIB’s life beyond hype, yet adoption has been slower than expected. Activity is steady, but the explosive growth that once defined SHIB feels harder to recreate in 2025.

For many traders, SHIB has become more of a “hold” token—reliable, but unlikely to deliver the next 50x or 100x breakout.

Pepe coin shows what’s possible

If Shiba Inu represents maturity, Pepe coin is a reminder of how fast meme coins can still catch fire. PEPE exploded in 2023, proving that community energy and internet culture remain powerful drivers of liquidity. But just like SHIB, maintaining momentum has been the challenge. Volumes cooled after its initial frenzy, and while it remains heavily traded, it hasn’t repeated its first big breakout.

Still, Pepe’s success showed the market that retail traders will pile into meme coins if the story is strong enough. That lesson matters for what’s happening now with Layer Brett.

Why Layer Brett is drawing comparisons to Pepe

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is being called the “next PEPE” because it combines meme energy with blockchain fundamentals. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers instant transactions, low fees, and massive staking rewards—features missing from earlier meme coins. That makes it more than just a hype token; it’s designed to last.

At just $0.0055 in presale, Layer Brett has already attracted thousands of buyers globally. Analysts say its mix of culture and infrastructure positions it perfectly for a breakout run in 2025. Where SHIB feels slower and PEPE has cooled, Brett is fresh, fast, and gaining momentum.

What analysts are predicting next

Here’s the contrast analysts see going into 2025:

  • Shiba Inu price prediction: modest gains as the ecosystem slowly expands, but little chance of another 100x run.

  • Pepe coin outlook: potential for sharp pumps if meme speculation returns, though repeat breakouts are harder to sustain.

  • Layer Brett forecast: strong potential for 20x–50x returns if presale growth and retail momentum carry into the bull cycle.

This difference explains why capital is rotating. Traders want tokens that can multiply quickly, and Layer Brett is checking the right boxes.

Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price prediction shows that SHIB will remain relevant, but it’s no longer the underdog it once was. Pepe coin (PEPE) proved that viral breakouts are still possible, but sustaining them is another challenge. That leaves Layer Brett ($LBRETT), the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin positioned to blend viral culture with scalability.

For investors hunting the next 50x opportunity, Layer Brett may be the one to watch.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: https://twitter.com/LayerBret

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

