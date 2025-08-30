Shiba Inu Price Set For 650% Expansion To $0.00009 ATH If This Happens

Shiba Inu’s price action in recent days has been largely subdued, and many traders would argue it has had the most disappointing meme performance lately. The price has been range-bound between $0.00001345 and $0.00001190 for much of August, showing low volatility as traders wait for a decisive move.

Nonetheless, a new technical analysis suggests that SHIB may be approaching the end of its consolidation cycle. According to analyst Kamran Asghar, the weekly chart is showing signs of preparing for a major expansion phase that could unlock a rally of more than 650%.

Shiba Inu’s History Of Explosive Expansions

The weekly candlestick timeframe chart shared by Kamran Asghar shows that Shiba Inu has repeatedly followed a cycle of prolonged accumulation phases before launching into massive expansions. Looking back as far as July 2021, SHIB experienced a 1,154% rally after a lengthy consolidation period.

Interestingly, this pattern repeated again in early 2024 when the price surged by over 501% after another extended accumulation stage. Both cycles were characterized by weeks of sideways action, followed by sudden vertical rallies that took SHIB to new highs in a short span of time.

The current setup has strong similarities to these earlier phases. For one, the Shiba Inu has been locked in a tight accumulation range for several months since the beginning of 2025. This accumulation range has been characterized by low volatility between the upper end of $0.000020 and the lower end of $0.000010 for most of the year. Now, given the precedent of the last two breakouts, Shiba Inu’s ongoing consolidation may already be nearing its end.

The 650% Expansion To $0.00009

If history repeats, the next move could cause another Shiba Inu price explosion on the weekly candlestick timeframe. According to the analyst’s projection, the massive expansion would see the Shiba Inu price increase by 650%, which would see it reach a target of $0.00009.

This level coincides with the chart’s projection for a new all-time high, as it would see Shiba Inu break above the peak of $0.00008616 that has held since 2021. The projection is based on measuring past expansions and overlaying an average of the two on the current price structure.

Although the projected 650% increase is less than the 1,150% rally witnessed by Shiba Inu in the 2021 rally, the volume needed in this case would be far greater.

As such, the most important factor that will determine whether this breakout will occur is demand volume. In both prior expansions, Shiba Inu ’s rallies were caused by sudden surges in demand that pushed the price out of its accumulation box with high conviction. Without this surge in volume liquidity, Shiba Inu’s price action may continue drifting sideways within the consolidation range.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001236, down by 3.8% in the past 24 hours.

